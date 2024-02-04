Military models are great 3D printing projects, even more so if they are somewhat functional. [Flasutie] took it a step further by engineering a 3D-printed howitzer that doesn’t just sit pretty—it launches shells with a hydrogen-powered bang.
This project’s secret sauce? Oxyhydrogen, aka HHO, the mix of hydrogen born when water endures the electric breakup of electrolysis. [Flasutie] wanted functional “high explosive” (HE) projectiles to pop without turning playtime into emergency room visit, and 30 mm was the magic size, allowing the thin-walled PLA projectile to rupture without causing injury, even when held in the hand. To set off the gaseous fireworks, [Flasutie] designed an impact fuze featuring piezoelectric spark mechanism nestled within a soft TPU tip for good impact sensitivity.
The howitzer itself is like something out of a miniaturized military fantasy—nearly entirely 3D printed. It boasts an interrupted thread breech-locking mechanism and recoil-absorbing mechanism inspired by the real thing. The breechblock isn’t just for show; it snaps open under spring power and ejects spent cartridges like hot brass.
Watch the video after the break for the build, satisfying loading sequence and of course cardboard-defeating “armor piercing” (AP) and HE shells knocking out targets.
4 thoughts on “POP! Goes The Hydrogen Howitzer”
Not a fan of Weaponaday!
Explosions can be fun.
https://youtu.be/ZhXb9qXTvzI
I agree, this isn’t a hack.
It is a good way of getting a visit from the ATF. Or your country’s equivalent.
This is Darwin territory.
There’s not a great distance between “satisfying pop” and “laceration-inducing shrapnel” when Brown’s gas (HHO, 2H2O2, etc.) is involved. It doesn’t just burn nicely like (say) gunpowder. Depending on the mixture, pressure, container geometry and size, it can easily transition from a gunpowder-like deflagration to a supersonic detonation, producing destructive shock waves. And even if it stays subsonic, a soccer-ball-size bag of the stuff will blow the window out of a garage. (Yeah, you don’t need to ask how I know that.) I maintain it’s called “Brown’s gas” because that’s the color of the stain in your shorts when it goes a bit sideways.
