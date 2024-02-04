The global issue of plastic waste has prompted scientists to seek innovative solutions for recycling. Single-use plastics, notorious for their environmental impact, require new methods for efficient and sustainable management. For some common plastics, though, salvation could be at hand, with researchers identifying a common enzyme that can be used to break them down fast.
Researchers at King’s College London have discovered an enzyme used in laundry detergents that can break down PLA plastics within 24 hours, using a little heat as an aid. Normally, this is achieved via composting methods that take weeks or months. This method transforms the plastics back into their original chemical components, offering a rapid and eco-friendly recycling process. The monomers can then be reused for manufacturing new plastic items.
One wonders if this could also be used in another way – perhaps in a multimaterial printer, allowing PLA to be used for supports and then broken down. It’s probably not that necessary, given other degradable materials exist, but it’s something to think about.
This project is a significant leap forward in recycling technology, showcasing the potential for enzymes to revolutionize how we handle plastic waste. It could also be a great way to recycle all those errant deformed Pikachus that keep ending up in your hackerspace’s 3D-printing waste basket. In any case, plastic waste is a problem the world needs to solve, and quickly, because it’s not going anywhere any time soon. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Common Enzyme Breaks Down PLA Fast”
Using PLA as support for a different material works pretty well even if it’s not soluble, PETG for example doesn’t really stick to it, so if you have a dual nozzle it’s worth doing.
I suppose the question will always be the economics of it. They heated it to 90C and used what looks like a very expensive ionic liquid. Hopefully they’ll find a more cost efficient way to do it.
Hmm… maybe they’ll work out a way we can use Fairy non-bio to dissolve failed PLA prints.
:o>
“And so we’ve actually chosen PLA, a class of plastic which is very difficult to recycle with current technologies. This is the plastic that is often found in coffee cups, or cups you get in beer gardens, straws, packaging for food.”
Apparently paper cups with PLA coating are a thing (oddly enough also for hot beverages), but most of the stock footage they use looks a lot like PE. In turn, PLA isn’t what I’d call “difficult to recycle” when you can literally bury it in an industrial compost pile and sit it out. Try that with PE/PP or polyimide. Funny enough, even Bakelite has become bio-degradable in a sense (https://doi.org/10.1021/es060408h).
They key benefit here is that one can turn impregnated paper cups into ionic liquid contaminated paper cups :) So at least the pure, washed PLA packaging is fair game for recycling, which is cool in its own right, albeit somewhat oversold in the video.
