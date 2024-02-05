Most of us are familiar with the Arduino Uno, a starting place for electronics projects since 2010. But what if the Arduino Uno was released in 1980? You’d probably get something like [ElectroBoy]’s 8051-based Arduino Uno.
The Arduino Uno-compatible board has an MCS-51 (often called 8051 instead) instead of the usual ATmega328P/ATmega168. Specifically, [ElectroBoy] uses the AT89S52. Like the ATmega microcontrollers, the AT89S52 has an 8-bit CPU with a Harvard architecture and very similar GPIO capabilities. Unlike the ATmega, however, the original MCS-51 has a CISC CPU (as opposed to ATmega being RISC) and a release date about 36 years earlier.
The board itself also has some differences from the original Arduino Uno. First of all, it has a USB type-C port, which is definitely a bonus. Secondly, it’s simpler: No USB-UART (which also means no USB programming), a different pin layout (Arduino shields likely won’t fit) and more I/Os than the ATmegas have. Sure, it’s not as practical as an actual Arduino Uno, but it’s definitely cool for our retrocomputing nerds.
5 thoughts on “Give Your Projects A Retro Tint With This 8051-based Arduino Uno”
I’m confused:
>”The Arduino Uno-compatible board …”
>”No USB-UART (which also means no USB programming), a different pin layout (Arduino shields likely won’t fit) and more I/Os than the ATmegas have”
How exactly is is arduino-compatible? The hallmark feature that makes arduino (usb plug-n-play) is missing, the form factor is different, and I’m not aware of any C++ compilers available for the 8051.
A few C++ compilers exist for 8051:
https://www.iar.com/products/architectures/iar-embedded-workbench-for-8051
https://ceibo.com/eng/products/cpp.shtml
I was just looking at the CH552 series microcontrollers, which are also MCS51 based, and the Arduino extension for it is apparently limited because there are no free C compiler (noted here: https://github.com/DeqingSun/ch55xduino)
AFAICT, there are no unencumbered compilers for the MCS51 (I’d be happy to be proven wrong about that)
Though to address the point at hand – I think “Arduino Uno” compatible may reference the form factor of the board, including pinout. Whether that’s meaningful for shields and libraries related to Arduino is the deeper question.
It also doesn’t have many of the similar peripherals. The project itself simply says the vague shape is what ties it to Arduino, and reads a bit like an advert for a PCB fab.
I’d prefer those big clunky PIC devboards with this 8051.
Plenty of stuff to implement but you can’t deny it’s artistic fun seeing the clash of modern and old here.
When I started my apprenticeship with 16, the AT89S52 was the first MCU I’ve written C for, that was in 2006.
And just a couple of weeks ago I wrote some code to run on an Cypress FX2 that also has an 8051 core. RISC-V is being used more and more as a replacement for many of the use cases (e.g. cheap USB peripherals), however, I doubt the 8051 will be gone anytime soon. It is immortal by now.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)