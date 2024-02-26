Ask Hackaday: What If You Did Have A Room Temperature Superconductor?

The news doesn’t go long without some kind of superconductor announcement these days. Unfortunately, these come in several categories: materials that require warmer temperatures than previous materials but still require cryogenic cooling, materials that require very high pressures, or materials that, on closer examination, aren’t really superconductors. But it is clear the holy grail is a superconducting material that works at reasonable temperatures in ambient temperature. Most people call that a room-temperature superconductor, but the reality is you really want an “ordinary temperature and pressure superconductor,” but that’s a mouthful.
In the Hackaday bunker, we’ve been kicking around what we will do when the day comes that someone nails it. It isn’t like we have a bunch of unfinished projects that we need superconductors to complete. Other than making it easier to float magnets, what are we going to do with a room-temperature superconductor?
Basics
We draw schematics as though wires have no resistance. But in real life, that’s not true. Electrons flowing through a wire will cause some loss. However, in 1911, a Dutch physicist, Heike Kamerlingh Onnes, pioneered low-temperature research. At the time, common wisdom observed that while lowering a metal’s temperature reduced resistance, it was likely that at absolute zero, electrons would be immobile and, thus, no electrical current would flow at that temperature. Onnes, observed quite the opposite. Starting with mercury, he observed that at 4.2 K, very near absolute zero, the resistivity of the material abruptly went to zero.
Of course, getting materials near 4.2 K is a big problem. For example, liquid nitrogen — which is usually used in labs when you want something cold — boils at 77 K. Even then, cooling things with liquid nitrogen isn’t very practical for most applications. However, there are some ceramic materials that exhibit superconductivity above 90 K so it is possible to use superconductors today if you are willing to cool with something like liquid nitrogen.
Superconductors don’t exhibit electrical loss, so a current can travel forever in a loop of superconducting material. Experiments have observed currents traveling in a loop for nearly three decades with no measurable loss, and the ories predict currents would sustain at least 100,000 years if not more than the lifetime of the universe.
The physics behind it all is hairy. In normal conductors, electrons flow across an ionic lattice. Some electrons collide with the ions, converting some of their energy to heat. In a superconductor, the electrons bind in weak pairs known as Cooper pairs. The pairs form a type of superfluid that can flow without energy dissipation. You can see a more detailed explainer in the video below.
One important takeaway about superconductivity is that it disappears above given current and magnetic field levels. So in addition to characterizing superconductors by their critical temperature and pressure, it’s also important to know the critical current density and critical magnetic field strengths.
Obvious Cases
There are several places where superconductors are used today: SQUID (superconducting quantum interference devices) are very sensitive magnetometers that use Josephson junctions, superconductors with a thin insulating component. These are common in labs, MRI machines, and quantum computers. It is possible to use them to locate submarines, too. They do not need to pass large currents and are not subject to strong fields. Presumably, if you had room-temperature superconductors, you could form Josephson junctions with them, and all of these devices would become less expensive and easier to operate.
Another place we see superconductors already is in electromagnets for things like MRIs, particle accelerators, levitating trains, and fusion reactors. These are the applications that require high current or are subject to strong magnetic fields. Today, these applications all require liquid nitrogen or liquid helium. If future room-temperature superconductors end up having high critical current densities as well, you could cheaply build very strong electromagnets.
Certainly, places where we use cold superconductors today would just get better. But there are also several new applications that you could do today but the cooling overhead is too prohibitive. Of course, some of it will depend on the characteristics of the unknown magic material. For example, you often hear people say that electrical transmission lines could be superconductors. That’s true, but only if they have high critical magnetic field parameters, because otherwise they don’t really work for AC current. On the other hand, we use AC partly as a hedge against losses, so if you were willing to change the whole system, you could possibly use superconducting cables to transmit lower DC voltages long distances, but then you’re relying on a high critical current density.
Consumer Electronics
We aren’t entirely certain what superconductors will do for consumer electronics. Better magnets might mean better motors, so maybe your electric drill will be lighter and more powerful. Lower resistance in components could mean less heat loss and higher battery life. You often hear that superconductors will lead to phones that last weeks on a charge. Maybe, but our guess is not right away. We doubt that the loss in interconnect is really what’s draining your phone battery. However, it is true that components that have fewer inefficiencies could lead to longer battery life. It might allow faster charging, too. After all, GaN charging is more efficient because it produces less heat than conventional electronics. A superconducting charger would be even faster.
In general, you could expect warm superconducting electronics to be able to handle more current in smaller spaces. There is some thought they may also be faster. Eary Josephson junctions (admittedly, in liquid helium) were much faster than conventional transistors in use at the time. Of course, transistors are better today, but presumably widespread use of superconducting junctions would also bring improvements.
What Will You Do?
The truth is, though, since we don’t know the properties of the room-temperature superconductor, we don’t know what it may or may not bring. Maybe you won’t have a superconducting cell phone because it would reset itself whenever you encountered a magnetic field. We simply don’t know.
However, we did want to ask. If you could open your web browser and order superconducting parts right now, what would you do with them? Do you want wire? Coils? Switching devices? And why? Let us know in the comments below.
If you have access to liquid nitrogen, maybe you are already using superconducting material. If so, let us know that, too. Or, perhaps you are working on making the next material to claim room-temperature superconductivity.
Featured Image: The eight toroidal superconducting magnets at the heart of the LHC, credit: CERN.
Not the same discussion, but a conversation at work someone posed the idea of what if we had things like the Ironman arc reactor.
My answer was railguns.
My answer for this is also rail guns. Even if superconductors only solve part of the problems with them.
I don’t think a superconductor solves rail guns at all because the issue is the friction/arcing between the projectile and the rail.
The Josephson effect and some low-friction coatings might still solve both problems, so long as the Lorentz force would behave the same way in a superconductor (which I don’t know why it wouldn’t, but still not my area of expertise), but that would mean your superconductor would also have to be incorporated into either your projectile or an armature/sabot pushing on the projectile.
Low friction coatings that could withstand the projectile being drug across the rail solves everything. No need for superconductivity.
Superconductors don’t solve anything for railguns – neither does an arc reactor.
The issue with a tail gun is friction with the rails and the high maintenance that that causes. We can already provide power sources that can power rail guns (they just linear motors, not magic, don’t need exotic power sources, just a gas generator).
Superconductors don’t necessarily do anything for cool guns either as the critical issues are how dense a current the cool can carry and how fast the magnetic flux can be quenched and built up.
Loops on Mars poles to create a magnetic field to be able hold an atmosphere?
Well, I believe that solar wind erosion isn’t a particularly fast process, for example Venus have that thickest atmosphere out of rocky planets in our solar system while not having a substantial magnetic field.
But magnetic field on Mars would be helpful to protect from some solar radiation.
As for my answer, if there would be a room temperature superconductor that would be fairly easy and cheap to produce maybe solving climate change?
I guess we could create giant solar farms on Sahara, Saudi desert Australia etc. and connect them through grid? I guess stronger magnets would mean more efficient power generators.
” for example Venus have that thickest atmosphere out of rocky planets”
And yet, no water! The problem isn’t retaining an atmosphere, it’s retaining an *Earth-like* atmosphere, and specifically, water. Why is H2O loss easier than CO2 loss? Because of that “H.”
Just put charged globes on poles spread over your settlement. The charges repel incoming particles and you get the protection of a planetary magnetic field without the cost (and vulnerability) of world-spanning electric cables.
That’s actually backwards: a giant electric dipole would be far, far worse. Once you get into the upper atmosphere, you’re talking more about ions than actual molecules, and a giant electric dipole would remove those reaaaallly fast. There was a study a few years back that the detected electric field from Venus may have had as much or more of a role at stripping the atmosphere as the solar wind did.
Needs to be magnetic.
SMES:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Superconducting_magnetic_energy_storage
Re:MRI.
The underlying physics means that scans with MRI will always take time. A typical sequence is like 5, maybe 10 minutes long. A usual run of sequences may be 45 min or an hour.
Maybe true high temp superconducting may make the instruments cheaper and more readily available in places where they do not already exist but won’t exactly help the techs and radiologists etc needed for the whole system to work.
It is maybe like asking what if we had passenger cars that could all do 200mph easily and go 1000mi on a tank of gas. The infrastructure in place won’t support it.
.
This is a fun thought experiment, good article thank you.
You forgot a crucial dimension : cost.
What will you do with a room temperature that costs a million dollar for each centimeter of wire ? probably not a lot in the electric drill market.
I have a comment from a previous post about what to do with superconductors that are too weak for high-power applications. https://hackaday.com/2024/02/06/evidence-for-graphite-as-a-room-temperature-superconductor/#comment-6728553
Essentially, I suspect that all sorts of things would become possible with signals if we had superconductors on the analog side. For example, normally antennas have to be a certain size to achieve any useful effect. If they had zero losses, maybe we could fit a massive beamforming array in the same space. Generally, the parts behind the antenna are all imperfect, and a perfect component (superconductor) could surely be leveraged to make better filters, parts with lower receive noise/loss, or something that would at the end of the day mean better signal and therefore better performance for all our wireless gadgets.
Or maybe incredibly good inertial sensors are suddenly possible to shove in a phone or VR headset or ring, and now we have nearly perfect positional tracking and all sorts of things start having directional displays, gesture interfaces, or something like that. Maybe someone figures out a way to make camera sensors significantly less noisy / more sensitive with superconductors, and suddenly cameras can see just as well as a human eye in the dark.
I’d buy the whole lot and re-sell them on ebay.
