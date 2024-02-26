DietPi recently released version 9.1, which among other changes includes new images for the Raspberry Pi 5, Radxa Rock 4 SE and NanoPi R5S/R5C & 6. The Radxa Rock 4 SE image was necessary because the Rock 4’s RK3399 SoC is subtly different from the RK3399-T’s SoC in terms of memory support, which prevents a Rock 4 image from booting on the Rock 4 SE. Meanwhile the Raspberry Pi 5 image is all new and still a bit rough around the edges, with features like the changing of the resolution and camera module support not working yet. These new images are all available for testing.
We covered DietPi previously with their 8.12 release, along with the reasons why you might want to use DietPi over Armbian and Raspberry Pi OS. Essentially DietPi’s main focus is on performance combined with a small installed size, with the included configuration tools and the setup allowing for many more features to be tweaked than you usually find. If the performance improvements, lower RAM usage and faster boot times seen with the Raspberry Pi 4 holds up, then DietPi can just give the Raspberry Pi 5 a nice little boost, while saving power in the process.
Thanks to [StephanStS] for the tip.
3 thoughts on “DietPi Version 9.1: Now With Raspberry Pi 5 Support And More”
I run my x86 home server on dietpi. It’s tiny and fast. 0 complaints.
I’m also a fan of dietpi. It’s great for embedded devices. I use it for various home automation systems with uptimes that have sometimes been measured in years. Also used it for LED art installations that were constantly turned on and off with no file corruption (thanks to its tmpfs filesystems).
