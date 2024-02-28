Optoelectronics hold a range of possibilities for the hardware experimenter — indeed who among us hasn’t added LEDs aplenty to our work? What many of us may be unaware of though is that an LED is also a photodiode, and can even be persuaded to generate usable quantities of power. [Voltative] takes a look at this phenomenon with a series of experiments.
Lighting up an LED from a set of other LEDs is pretty cool, as is powering a calculator, or even the calculator powering itself from its on-board LED. But what caught our eye was using two LEDs as a data link, with both of them acting as transmitter and receiver (something on searching we find we’ve seen before). The possibilities there become interesting indeed.
Given that we are now surrounded by LEDs, from OLED screens to LED lighting, we can’t help wondering what the photodiode performance of some other types of part might be. Would the large area of a lighting LED give a better result for example, or would the phosphorescent coating of a white LED make it useless. We feel there’s more scope for experimentation here.
7 thoughts on “The Photodiode You Never Knew You Had”
“Would the large area of a lighting LED give a better result for example, or would the phosphorescent coating of a white LED make it useless?”
That’s an interesting question. I suspect that the coating would at least somewhat hinder the LED’s power generating capabilities. And I think it would seriously reduce an LED’s capabilities as a data receiver, given that phosphorescent materials tend to have a high degree of persistence. I have several LED bulbs here at home which take on the order of 5 seconds or longer to stop emitting light that I can see.
much of this delay is from capacitors in the LED driver. i tested some while phosphor-based LEDs at one point, and their response is pretty fast
Bingo. I tested the spectral decay of white LEDs while building a LED equivalent of an airgap high-speed flash.
The blue (raw LED output) component decays as fast as the input waveform: 100 nanoseconds. The yellow phosphor decays with about a 1 microsecond time constant. The red component is just a smidge slower, at 2 microseconds.
…All prompted by seeing my projectile images having a distinct yellow-red ‘anti-trail’, where the sharp projectile image had the correct color, but ahead of it in the image was a yellow-red blurred border. Thought to be chromatic aberration in my lens, but it turned out to really be the LED light source.
It should hinder it considering that the wavelength to excite it must be the same or shorter. White LEDs have a blue chip and since the coating works on a similar principle as it emits longer wavelengths than the excitation hardly anything would arrive.
There are monochromatic COBs though that should work fine.
When I saw you had written this up, it reminded me of page 66 of this: https://www.worldradiohistory.com/Archive-Poptronics/70s/1974/Poptronics-1974-03.pdf
Good ol’ Forrest Mims.
LDRs and selenium cells are lesser known light-sensitive parts, too! 😃
Lots of semiconductors have photovoltaic properties. When I first got into the business I watched a colleague nearly go nuts debugging the weirdest intermittent issue in a high gain analog circuit that used some spiffy new op amps.
The weird thing was, it was exactly the opposite of the usual pattern. It was bulletproof in the field but was intermittent in the nice quiet lab. He eventually tracked it down to insufficiently opaque packaging in the prototype chips.
Out in the field, sealed inside a dark housing, no problem. But on a bare board in the lab enough light leaked in that when you had them in the exact right spot under the bright fluorescent lamps of his bench, the 120hz flashes could kick the circuit into oscillation. A bit of old-school floppy disk write inhibit tab saved the day.
