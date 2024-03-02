If you want to know what’s going on with the ground, geologically speaking, a geophone is a great tool to have. It lets you listen in on the rumbles and grumbles beneath your feet, and can give you great insight into matters of seismic importance. [mircemk] has designed a very capable geophone that’s simple enough for you to build at home.
The geophone relies on a mass suspended upon a spring inside a chamber, which as you might imagine, will move when shaken by seismic vibrations. The mass is in fact a plastic rod, fitted with an iron nut and a magnet on the end.
This is mounted above a coil, which is fixed to the base of the chamber. Thus, when the chamber is shaken by seismic activity, the mass moves relative to the coil, with the coil picking up the varying magnetic field as it dances around.
The YouTube video does a great job of explaining the concepts involved and how to practically build the device. [mircemk] has also had some other great projects featured on Hackaday before, too.
2 thoughts on “DIY Geophone Build Performs Well”
All I’m going to pickup is the vibration caused by snowplowing the street in front of my apartment. I’m on the 16th floor (by height, not floor number), and the building is a tuning fork for snow clearing.
Tempting though. Wire up a pico to monitor it.
Hmm. Weekend project….
Great project as long as you don’t have any nocturnal neighbors that could distort the results. :D
