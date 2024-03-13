Regular 2D sewing of anything is inherently wasteful. You can align the pattern pieces however you want, but there’s going to be wasted everything — thread, fabric, and interfacing — whether you get it right the first time or not. Never mind the fact that people tend to create a muslin (prototype) first using inexpensive fabric (like muslin) for the purposes of getting the fit right.
The MIT Self-Assembly Lab x Ministry of Supply have come up with a 4D garment construction technique that minimizes waste while being pretty darn cool at the same time. They’ve created a knit dress that combines several techniques and tools, including heat-activated yarns, computerized knitting, and 6-axis robotic activation. The result is a dress that can be permanently molded to fit the body however and wherever you want, using a heat gun mounted on a 6-axis robotic arm.
As far as we can tell, a finished dress does not come off of the machine in the short demo video after the break. It looks like it still has to be sewn together, which creates some potential for waste, but absolutely nothing like conventional methods.
This is probably the coolest dress we’ve seen since the one covered in LCD panels.
2 thoughts on “4D Knit Dress Skirts Waste”
Now we just need that shape-shifting humanoid robot mandrel that reenacts our whole body 3D scan during the procedure, and only after sharing it with 372 partner companies.
This just raises so many more questions on wasteful than it answers IMO. How long does the shaping last, just how hot does it have to be to shrink, does it wash easily and unharmed, being it seems a many layered knit is it actually able to make garments cool enough to be comfortable to wear in most weather, just how much energy was put into the fancy weaving and heatforming process and with unusual materials just how much extra energy do they embody. You might at that very very final stage not create much waste, but all the extra costs along the way count.
Its an interesting idea, which I can see many potential uses for. But without lots more questions answered it seems on the surface like it is probably more wasteful than sewing simple materials and recycling the waste fibres.
