High-Voltage Fun With An Inexpensive Power Supply

It used to be that nearly every home had at least one decent high-voltage power supply. Of course, it was dedicated to accelerating electrons and slamming them into phosphors so we could bathe ourselves in X-rays (not really) while watching Howdy Doody. These days the trusty tube has been replaced with LEDs and liquid crystals, which is a shame because there’s so much fun to be had with tens of thousands of volts at your disposal.
That’s the impetus behind this inexpensive high-voltage power supply by [Sebastian] over at Baltic Labs. The heavy lifting for this build is done by a commercially available power supply for a 50-watt CO2 laser tube, manufactured — or at least branded — by VEVOR, a company that seems intent on becoming the “Harbor Freight of everything.” It’s a bold choice given the brand’s somewhat questionable reputation for quality, but the build quality on the supply seems decent, at least from the outside. [Sebastian] mounted the supply inside a rack-mount case, as one does, and provided some basic controls, including the obligatory scary-looking toggle switch with safety cover. A pair of ammeters show current and voltage, the latter with the help of a high-voltage resistor rated at 1 gigaohm (!). The high-voltage feedthrough on the front panel is a little dodgy — a simple rubber grommet — but along with the insulation on the high-voltage output lead, it seems to be enough.
The power supply’s 30 kV output is plenty for [Sebastian]’s current needs, which from the video below appear to mainly include spark gap experiments. He does mention that 50 kV commercial supplies are available too, but it would be tough to do that for the $150 or so he spent on this one. There are other ways to go, of course — [Niklas] over at Advanced Tinkering recently shared his design for a more scratch-built high-voltage supply that’s pretty cool too. Whatever you do, though, be careful; we’ve been bitten by a 50 kV flyback supply before and it’s no joke.
5 thoughts on “High-Voltage Fun With An Inexpensive Power Supply”
I saved a bunch of flyback transformers from old monitors that I recycled. maybe this is the kick I need to build my own HVPS.
I also have a few microwave transformers, lower voltage but overall way more power. I got to have an unrecognized need somewhere!
I’ve had a laser engraver power supply go bad, and the characteristics of “go bad” was that the laser was on at a low level all the time.
Specifically, with the laser “not cutting” by panel control it would etch a small line into the stock while you were positioning it under the laser head. This was with the lid open and a functioning interlock switch.
Perhaps the final stage power FETs got zapped and were conducting when they should have been off? I suspect the low-level power output would become progressively higher output with continued use.
Anyway, I need a high-voltage supply for one of my projects, and after the incident I’m a little gun-shy of using laser power supplies for that purpose.
Does anyone have any more info on how these things fail? It seems like at this level of danger you should take the failure modes into account with the design.
(My professional life was designing aircraft instruments and we always took the failure modes into account. The default was fail “safe”, but the laser supply mentioned managed to fail “dangerous”. And no, I’m not a safety nanny: I’m all in favor of doing dangerous things, just in a sensible way.)
One of the previous articles on high voltage (https://hackaday.com/2024/01/18/lessons-learned-from-a-high-voltage-power-supply/) mentions using a pneumatically actuated switch and indicator lights. I’d treat the laser supply like anything else and just consider it unsafe when the power lights are lit, regardless of the supposed safeties.
That said, if that’s what these supplies do, maybe you also want something to short the power into as a second protection.
I would be happy with 6.3v + 300v + 550v + 850v
Stephen G7VFY
Wouldn’t you also need 5V for the rectifier filament?
