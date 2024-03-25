Are Minimills Worth It?

These days, the bar for home-built projects is high. With 3D printers, CNC, and cheap service providers, you can’t get away with building circuits in a shoe box or an old Tupperware container. While most people now have access to additive manufacturing gear, traditional subtractive equipment is still a bit less common. [Someone Should Make That] had thought about buying a “minimill” but he had read that they were not worth it. Like a lot of us, he decided to do it anyway. The pros and cons are in the video you can watch below.
During setup, he covered a few rumors he’d heard about these type of mills, including they are noisy, have poor tolerances, and can’t work steel. Some of these turned out to be true, and some were not.
Consider a computer. Sure, you want the giant 100-core monster with gobs of memory. But if your choice is to have a quad-core 4GB machine or nothing, you should probably take the computer you can get.
Honestly, the minimill he is using looked perfectly serviceable to us. Of course, he seems very skilled and we expect the knowledge and experience of the operator makes a big difference no matter what kind of tool you are using. He also purchased a better tool holder which doubtlessly helped.
Of course, these minimills aren’t dirt cheap. If you want bargain basement, you can always hack something together. Or, spend a little more and build something at least somewhat comparable.
3D printers _are_ CNC!
Yeah, but additive requires orders of magnitude less rigidity and vibration resistance. Nobody will ever make a FDM with a 2-ton cast iron frame like a decent milling machine or lathe would have, it would be absurd. Well.. maybe somebody will build one for youtube clicks
Long since done.
You can add a hotend to any CNC mill.
Do we have a list of pros and cons so we don’t have to waste time watching the video? Thanks.
I would say that if you would find one useful, you would already have a hunch. Because you would be rubbing your fingers to the bone making dozens and dozens of small filed metal parts. If you aren’t doing that, or you don’t have an ambition which would realistically have you doing that, probably you don’t need one.
Like most tools, whether you need one or not depends on your aims
I’ve got one, and use it for all sorts of small work when I’ve got setups on the larger mills (and also cause I’m a tool…. Collector :-)). They’ll cut steel fine, they’ll hold tolerances fine, IF you work within their limitations.
A hogging pass might only be a 20 thou depth of cut. Sure your feeds and speeds calculator might say you can take more, but the machine is too limber for it.
The biggest issue I have with it is the silly pitch on the screws giving me 0.0625″ per full revolution. One of these days I’ll replace them with screws having a reasonable pitch.
How many endmills do you have to wear the last 20 thou out on before it becomes worthwhile to spend more then $200 on the machine? Depends on how cheap your mills/hoggers are, obviously.
It’s generally better to take a shallower cut in radius and longer cut in length. But it all depends.
No rubbing! You’ll grow hair on your toolholder.
The problem with these things isn’t that they are all bad, it is that you don’t know if you are getting one that has be finished even remotely properly and is actually pretty good or really barely functional garbage that weighs too much to be used as a paperweight so has no real function at all.
For instance I have had one that appears to be the same model from a local reseller for years now, the spindle and gearbox are really great, but the bed really needs some work I’ve not found the time to really look at or do (that would no doubt be much easier if I already had a functional mill – though I don’t actually know how bad it will be as I’ve just put up with the table and used my lathe that is good quality whenever practical). And I’ve seen somebody that had another similar looking model where their bed was seemingly much better than mine, but the gearbox was all the leftover parts that should have been discarded…
So for me this comes down to do you want a project? If yes one of these is probably fine, but do you have the space to house a bigger old iron machine? As that type of machine will once you have refurbished it be a more useful machine, and can often be found quite cheaply and often come with heaps of tooling bits – so maybe even work out cheaper than fixing everything wrong with the cheap mini-mill and getting in the tools you’ll need.
With a final question of are you intending to make remotely high precision parts, and do you have any experience in machining? As if you are skilled and careful even a garbage machine can produce pretty good stuff, however its going to be much harder to teach yourself if you can’t be sure the failure is yours and not the machines… So going up a quality bracket would probably be my suggestion – then you’ll be able to figure out much easier if you are out of square because the side milling was deflecting badly or any similar user error – as you can ‘trust’ the machine isn’t the problem.
“you can’t get away with building circuits in a shoe box or an old Tupperware container.”
The hell you can’t.
I defy you to make one argument in support of that statement that sounds like it comes a hacker and not from a Kardashian.
There are things the hacker/Maker community needs, but gatekeeping fashionistas aren’t on the list.
Absolutely right. (You beat me to it)
My favorite ‘media pc’ was a mainboard screwed to a scrap of 5/8″ thick MDF. Used angle bracket to hold the PSU on. Worked fine as a fanless device in a woodshop for years. (Was fanless because the fan died… no matter)
Build with what you have, build with what you want.
Made me laugh that the solution to the fan dying was to simply leave it that way. Hey, seems like it worked fine!
Representative of the way engineering went.
It used to be: focus on function, and if you can make it looks good too, then great.
Now the trend is it has to look good first, and if it is fit to purpose as well, that’s a optional bonus.
E.g. I used to have a clock designed by Philippe Starck. Got rid of it as you couldn’t turn off the alarm w/o sending the clock crashing on the floor, unless you grabbed it with 2 hands. I probably have other examples but I’ll spare you from having to read a long winded essay.
Mine does what I need it to do…. as does my mini-lathe. Not everything has to be the “biggest and best”…
I deliberately did not click on the video because of the title. I have just had it with these types of titles. Who are the people who are lying to us? Can anyone name names?
The reality is that there is endless puffery and hype in every category of tools and perhaps everything else too. This video may help one know about the quality of one particular machine from one vendor at one moment in time. We have all heard of quality deteriorating as time goes by.
For the hobbyist, the best approach is to go with a reputable vendor with good after-market support. Unlike the computer analogy, where a fancy computer will perform basic functions like get a newbie to Hackaday just as well as a cheap one, a poorly made mill may lead a novice to just giving up in frustration.
Yeah, that kind of thumbnail should make a used car salesman or a soviet propagandist blush. The algo is a monster and everything will be min-maxed for absolute highest engagement at any cost, sacrificing all other ideals and concerns.
I’ve noticed that one of the algo-tweaks that has become POPULAR lately is selectively putting CERTAIN words in ALL CAPS seemingly at RANDOM. SUPER annoying, there’s just NO way to STOP your inner monologue from SOUNDING like a JUNKIE SCREAMING at you
