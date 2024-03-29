We’re sure you’ll agree that there are many annoying things on the Web. Which of them we rate as most annoying depends on personal view, but we’re guessing that quite a few of you will join us in naming the ubiquitous cookie pop-up at the top of the list. It’s the pesky EU demanding consent for tracking cookies, we’re told, nothing to do with whoever is demanding you click through screens and screens of slider switches to turn everything off before you can view their website.
Now [Bite Code] is here to remind us that it’s not necessary. Not in America for the somewhat obvious reason that it’s not part of the EU, and perhaps surprisingly, not even in the EU itself.
The EU does have a consent requirement, but the point made in the article is that its requirements are satisfied by the Do Not Track header standard, an HTTP feature that’s been with us since 2009 but which almost nobody implemented so is now deprecated. This allowed a user to reject tracking at the browser level, making all the cookie popups irrelevant. That popups were chosen instead, the article concludes, is due to large websites preferring to make the process annoying enough that users simply click on the consent button to make it go away, making tracking much more likely. We suspect that the plethora of cookie popups also has something to do with FUD among owners of smaller websites, that somehow they don’t comply with the law if they don’t have one.
So as we’d probably all agree, the tracking cookie situation is a mess. This post is being written of Firefox which now silos cookies to only the site which delivered them, but there seems to be little for the average user stuck with either of the big browsers. Perhaps we should all hope for a bit more competition in the future.
Cookies header: Lisa Fotios, CC0.
6 thoughts on “The Most Annoying Thing On The Internet Isn’t Really Necessary”
Mitxela has a great rant about the cookie problem: https://mitxela.com/rants (on the bottom)
Or use a consent form blocker, which feeds websites with a dummy cookie that pretends they’ve already clicked the buttons.
This. There’s a reason Doctorow pushes for “adversarial interoperability.” This is a prime example.
Much like adblockers and open source drivers, extensions that automatically click “no I don’t consent” interoperate with existing infra but subvert it to claw back value for users. Let people deploy their own technical solutions that make technology work for them. Scripts, extensions, whatever.
Definitely a “hack.”
I thought this article was going to be about cookies themselves. How hard is it to just remember your passwords?
“consent requirement” VS. “Do Not Track header standard”
Funny thing about that – AFAIK under the relevant EU law(s) the DNT standard should be enough to circumvent most cookie banners. -> Just waiting for someone to sue a company because they ignored **the established industry standard** they used to tell that companies website to not track them.
As in: the EU law doesn’t require a cookie banner – just that the user must have the choice.
I think there’s something in there about a(n) “(established) technical standard”…
Cookies are just the first of all the Idiocracy-inspired stuff that we’re starting to accept.
Would you like to subscribe to our mailing list? We have an excellent support chatbot, go chat with it a bit? Why don’t you log onto our site using your Facebook account? Would you like Google to translate this page into English? Hey, looks like you’re from country X, do you want to be redirected to your local homepage? Oh, there’s a new version of the browser, install it now?
