Every now and then there’s a part that comes along which is hotly anticipated, but which understandably its manufacturer remains tight-lipped about in order to preserve maximum impact surrounding its launch. Right now that’s Espressif’s ESP32-P4: a powerful application processor with dual-core 400 MHz and a single-core low power 40 MHz RISC-V processors. Interestingly it doesn’t appear to have the radios which have been a feature of previous ESP parts, but it makes up for those with a much more comprehensive array of peripherals.
Some details are beginning to emerge, whether from leaks or in preparation for launch, including the first signs of support in their JTAG tool, and a glimpse in a video from another Chinese company of a development board. We got our hopes up a little when we saw the P4 appearing in some Espressif documentation, but on closer examination there’s nothing there yet about the interesting new peripherals.
Looking at the dev board and the video we can see some of what the thing is capable of as it drives a large touchscreen and a camera. There are two MIPI DSI/CSI ports on the PCB, as well as three USB ports and a sound codec. A more run-of-the-mill ESP32-C3 is present we think to provide wireless networking, and there’s a fourth USB port which we are fairly certain is in fact only for serial communications via a what our best blurry photograph reading tells us is a Silicon Labs USB-to-serial chip. Finally there’s large Raspberry Pi-style header which appears to carry all the GPIOs and other pins. We’ve placed the video below the break, if you see anything we’ve missed please tell us in the comments.
We first covered this chip back in January, and then as now we’re looking forward to seeing what our community does with it.
14 thoughts on “Espressif’s ESP32-P4 Application Processor: Details Begin To Emerge”
another vid here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTHHDZeIzcA
I do wish manufacturers would think about their part numbering a little bit.
ESP32 is a wifi-capable microcontroller module.
Except, now ESP32-P4 is a microcontroller without the wifi.
That is not correct, the ESP32-H2 already didn’t have wifi.
I’m pretty sure they thought about it and decide to ride the ESP name for fame and glory. End user can just shove it.
i believe EPS is short for Espressif ?
So should they rename company for every new chip ? :D
Does the P4 have an advertised graphics/drawing accelerator? Otherwise I foresee any attempt at a UI on a screen that size being as sluggish as in the video.
Because we can’t edit comments, I’ll add that it does.
Looking at that features video, I’m a bit sad that it still doesn’t support CAN-FD.
” Interestingly it doesn’t appear to have the radios which have been a feature of previous ESP parts” ….. so what’s that thing in the top right corner with an antenna attached?
“A more run-of-the-mill ESP32-C3 is present we think to provide wireless networking”
“A more run-of-the-mill ESP32-C3 is present we think to provide wireless networking”
I lost interest as soon as I saw that it doesn’t have the radios. An ESP32 without radios is not an ESP32, it’s just another microcontroller…
Espressif without radios? It may be a turning point for the market the same way RP2040 was; looking forward to it.
As I said before: they iterate through all possible variants their designers can do with their knowledge, tools and licenses. Just keep the fab building and hope that someone might jump on the train.
I don’t mind it, their software support quite decent. For all my hobby work, I prefer espressif parts. Unfortunately their low power performance is very bad, so I have to use Nordic Semi parts (which also have decent software support but don’t have the advantage of a strong community)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)