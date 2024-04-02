Espressif’s ESP32-P4 Application Processor: Details Begin To Emerge

14 Comments

Every now and then there’s a part that comes along which is hotly anticipated, but which understandably its manufacturer remains tight-lipped about in order to preserve maximum impact surrounding its launch. Right now that’s Espressif’s ESP32-P4: a powerful application processor with dual-core 400 MHz and a single-core low power 40 MHz RISC-V processors. Interestingly it doesn’t appear to have the radios which have been a feature of previous ESP parts, but it makes up for those with a much more comprehensive array of peripherals.

Some details are beginning to emerge, whether from leaks or in preparation for launch, including the first signs of support in their JTAG tool, and a glimpse in a video from another Chinese company of a development board. We got our hopes up a little when we saw the P4 appearing in some Espressif documentation, but on closer examination there’s nothing there yet about the interesting new peripherals.

Looking at the dev board and the video we can see some of what the thing is capable of as it drives a large touchscreen and a camera. There are two MIPI DSI/CSI ports on  the PCB, as well as three USB ports and a sound codec. A more run-of-the-mill ESP32-C3 is present we think to provide wireless networking, and there’s a fourth USB port which we are fairly certain is in fact only for serial communications via a what our best blurry photograph reading tells us is a Silicon Labs USB-to-serial chip. Finally there’s large Raspberry Pi-style header which appears to carry all the GPIOs and other pins. We’ve placed the video below the break, if you see anything we’ve missed please tell us in the comments.

We first covered this chip back in January, and then as now we’re looking forward to seeing what our community does with it.

14 thoughts on “Espressif’s ESP32-P4 Application Processor: Details Begin To Emerge

  2. I do wish manufacturers would think about their part numbering a little bit.

    ESP32 is a wifi-capable microcontroller module.

    Except, now ESP32-P4 is a microcontroller without the wifi.

    Report comment
    Reply

  4. ” Interestingly it doesn’t appear to have the radios which have been a feature of previous ESP parts” ….. so what’s that thing in the top right corner with an antenna attached?

    Report comment
    Reply

  7. As I said before: they iterate through all possible variants their designers can do with their knowledge, tools and licenses. Just keep the fab building and hope that someone might jump on the train.

    Report comment
    Reply

  8. I don’t mind it, their software support quite decent. For all my hobby work, I prefer espressif parts. Unfortunately their low power performance is very bad, so I have to use Nordic Semi parts (which also have decent software support but don’t have the advantage of a strong community)

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.