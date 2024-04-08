Royal Typewriter Gets A Second (or Third) Life

Usually when we are restoring something with a keyboard, it is some kind of old computer or terminal. But [Make it Kozi] wanted an old-fashioned typewriter. The problem is, as he notes, they are nostalgically popular these days, so picking up a working model can be pricey. The answer? Buy a junker and restore it. You can watch the whole process in the video below, too, but nearly the only sound you’ll hear is the clacking of the keys. He doesn’t say a word until around the 14-minute mark. Just warning you if you have it playing in the background!

Of course, even if you can find a $10 typewriter, it probably won’t be the same kind, nor will it have the same problems. However, it is a good bet that any old mechanical typewriter will need many of the same steps.

The first order of business was to clean everything up. He was afraid of breaking springs with a brush, so much of the cleaning was done with an air gun. Even then, some of the linkages were prone to sticking. The keys also needed some very deep cleaning. Soaking the whole thing in a bath looks scary, but with enough air drying, it shouldn’t cause problems.

There were a few stubborn areas where a brush and mineral spirits were a must. Apparently, WD40 leaves a residue that can cause problems later. Once everything was reassembled, there was a problem. The cleaning had bent out the space bar support! Easily fixed, but it shows how hard it is to clean these things no matter how careful you are.

At least a $10 typewriter isn’t much to risk. We lose sleep every time we have to work on our old Selectric. They are pricey and, even for an electric typewriter, complicated. Of course, an electric has a lot more hacking opportunities.