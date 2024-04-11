They say that if you love something, you should set it free. That doesn’t mean that you should spend any more on it than you have to though, which is why [EngineerGuy314] put together this Raspberry Pi Pico high-altitude balloon tracker that should only set you back about $12 to build.
This simplified package turns a Pico into a tracking beacon — connect a cheap GPS module and solar panel, and the system will transmit the GPS location, system temperature, and other telemetry on the 20-meter band using the Weak Signal Propagation Reporter (WSPR) protocol. Do it right, and you can track your balloon as it goes around the world.
The project is based in part on the work of [Roman Piksayin] in his Pico-WSPR-TX package (which we covered before), which uses the Pico’s outputs to create the transmitted signal directly without needing an external radio. [EngineerGuy314] took this a step further by slowing down the Pico and doing some clever stuff to make it run a bit more reliably directly from the solar panel.
The system can be a bit fussy about power when starting up: if the voltage from the solar panel ramps up too slowly, the Pico can crash when it and the GPS chip both start when the sun rises. So, a voltage divider ties into the run pin of the Pico to keep it from booting until the voltage is high enough, and a single transistor stops the GPS from starting up until the Pico signals it to go.
It’s a neat hack that seems to work well: [EngineerGuy314] has launched three prototypes so far, the last of which traveled over 62,000 kilometers/ 38,000 miles.
9 thoughts on “WSPR To The Wind With A Pi Pico High Altitiude Balloon”
The Github link seems to be broken.
Very cool project!
btw: The URL under “Raspberry Pi Pico high-altitude balloon tracker” is missing an “r”.
Working link: https://github.com/EngineerGuy314/pico-WSPRer
Thanks! Fixed.
Correct link to the github repo:
https://github.com/EngineerGuy314/pico-WSPRer
I really enjoy seeing projects that are deployed “into the wild” and have to work autonomously. The most off-grid projects I have done are weather stations supplied by solar panels and sending that via Wi-Fi, that I keep near my apartment windows.
Fine until it gets mistaken for a Chinese spy balloon and causes an international incident
“..local regulations..” 🤔
It’s a couple I/O pins of a Pico connected directly to the antenna. I very much doubt it reaches a power level that one need be concerned.
This is what modes like WSPR are for. Communication via really really low power.
Unless you are talking about the balloon itself and flight regulations. I’d be more worried about that. But enough people do similar things that I’m sure it’s ok.
I have no complaints for this project.
Filtering is being mentioned on project site, the use of an one-transistor amplifier..
It’s essentially using same basic principles to building little spy bugs, cw beacons, foxoring beacons and such.
I think that’s interesting, because it trains other skill sets that people may have.
And that’s the very heart of amateur radio, I think. It encapsulates other interests/hobbies and brings people of different origin together.
