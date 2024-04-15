We always enjoy [Kerry Wong’s] insightful teardowns, and recently, he opened up a UTG1042X arbitrary waveform generator. Getting inside was a bit of a challenge since there were no visible screws. Turns out, they were under some stickers. We always dislike that because it is very difficult to get the unit to go back together.
Once open, the case reveals it is almost completely empty. The back panel has a power supply, and the front panel has all the working circuitry. The box seems to be for holding the foot and preventing the device from getting lost on your bench.
The power supply is unremarkable. There are a few odd output voltages. The main board is a bit more interesting, especially after removing the heat sink.
There are two channels, but the board isn’t laid out, with a lot of segregation between the two channels. That makes sense with the output sections clustered together and the digital section with the CPU, FPGA, and the DAC in close proximity.
The other side of the board connects to a very simple display board. It would be interesting to compare this to a circa-1980s AWG, which would have been far more complicated.
Making a waveform generator with a microprocessor and a DAC isn’t hard. The hard part is the output stages and maximizing the operating speed.
6 thoughts on “Waveform Generator Teardown Is Nearly Empty”
I find this trend quite annoying. A few years ago I was seriously considering to buy a desktop DMM, and those also have those big empty boxes. If someone would ask me, it’s time for the Test & measurement industry to reconsider the form factor of these things. Electronics have advanced significantly over the last 50 years, and what used to be boat anchors you had to push around on carts, can now be put into the form of a handheld device. This is extremely obvious in oscilloscopes (those big clunky things are not being made anymore). I don’t need a scope to be as thin as the micsig tablets. I’m perfectly fine with the form factor of most modern scopes. Change is coming, but it’s slow. For example the Uni-T UTG932E is a usable function generator in about the same form factor as most scopes. I would have bought one If I had not bought one of the chinese DDS based function generators a few months before it was released. Keysight also has a function generator in such a form factor, but I believe it’s geared towards the educational market only.
Power supplies are another sore point. They also seem to be optimized for minimum front panel area, at the expense of a very deep form factor. I have a limit of around 20cm for the depth of equipment on my desk, and most go over that. Power supplies also have not shrunk as much as other equipment. Linear power supplies often still have a 50Hz (60Hz) transformer, and their relative high power dissipation also necessitates to allocate volume to heatsinks, and maybe a fan.
And this leads to another (minor) nuisance: Fan noise. Years ago I modified my Rigol DS 1052-E. I put in a bigger 12V fan and ran it at 7 or 8 volts. I’m probably going to modify my Siglent SDS1104X-E to in a similar way.
One thing that annoys me about lightweight desktop equipment is that you have to hold it down when you press a button or the device will move.
I have a desktop DMM made by Owon, that I have to hold down when turning it on, because due to bad design of rubber “feet” it moves around on my desk. On the other hand my lightweight chineese AWG has a better design and doesn’t move despite being almost empty inside.
It’s not a new trend.
Back in the days when Siemens was shipping ‘386 servers they came with a massive case (about 1 meter tall) which was mostly empty. Asking sales dpt I got the answer that customers wanted to see steel, otherwise they wouldn’t accept it as “a server”.
Back in the days of 386 servers, hard drives were often 5.25″ full height form factor, especially the high capacity, ‘high speed’ ones, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect to be able to add a few to a server, especially if the server had a SCSI Host adapter so a lot of that empty space was probably meant to be storage and backup devices.
For human interaction, the smaller the worse. I personally have a coffee machine that is so light that when you click the button to power it on you drag it to the side; wouldn’t mind to have it feature some rocks inside.
