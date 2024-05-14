Operating systems! They’re everywhere these days, from your smart TV to your smartphone. And even in your microcontrollers! Enter BreadboardOS for the Raspberry Pi Pico.
BreadboardOS is built on top of FreeRTOS. It’s aim is to enable quick prototyping with the Pi Pico. Don’t confuse operating system with a graphical environment — BreadboardOS is command-line based. You’d typically interface with it via a serial terminal emulator, but joy of joys, it does support color!
Using BreadboardOS is a little different than typical microcontroller development. Creating an application involves adding a “service” which is basically a task in FreeRTOS parlance. The OS handles running your service for you. Via the text interface, you can query running services, and start or kill them at will.
Meanwhile, running
df will happily give you stats on the flash usage of the Pi Pico, and free will tell you how full the memory is doing. If you really want to get raw, you can make calls to control GPIO pins, the SPI hardware, or other peripherals, and do it right on the command line.
BreadboardOS isn’t for everyone, but it could prove a useful tool if you like that way of doing things. It’s not the only OS out there for the Pi Pico, either!
13 thoughts on “BreadboardOS, A Command Line Interface For The Pico”
That looks awesome.
Everything is better with a CLI.
How does it compare to Zephyr, which also has a shell?
Zephyr shell is something built to fit inside an existing firmware project (one using Zephyr).
So that you get a few commands right from the debug UART used for logging.
This shell looks more focused on RP2040 and on bringing tooling that help with poking at things, and mimics UNIX commands (“cat /dev/gpio” instead of “gpio show”). Less easy to inject *inside* your existing firmware project, more meant as a lab bench equipment.
Zephyr shell can still be used as a “breadboard tool”, in particular if you wish to drive an external peripheral that is supported by Zephyr. I use it this way. I work a lot more with Zephyr and different MCUs than the RP2040 so for me it fits. A matter of taste too I guess!
Ah: namely: Zephyr (everything contributed back upstream by design) vs FreeRTOS (abundantly using 3rd-party projects rather than writing something in-tree).
Different folks will have different preferences. I appreciate both approaches for different reasons.
What problem does this solve when we are talking about RP2040?
Surely per the article – quick prototyping with a neat colour command line interface.
Sending USB packets for each of GPIO toggling is horribly slow, is there a way to send a list of GPIO toggling commands?
ssh , mc work?
I’m not see any ‘sh’ on /bin , this video show it is rather slowly
Can’t you already do all this with the Python CLI?
Are there similar tools for the STM32? MicroPython kinda does this, but would like to see some others!
I’m currently working on an engine swap in an older vehicle and need to translate the signals from the ECU to the dash board to make the gauges work. Would I be able to use this OS with a Pico to do the basic remapping of these signals to drive the original dash cluster? (1984 vintage)
