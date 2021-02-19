The Raspberry Pi Pico Can’t Run Linux. But It Can Run Fuzix.

The great divide in terms of single board computers lies between those that can run some form of Linux-based distribution, and those that can not. For example the Raspberry Pi Zero is a Linux board, while the Raspberry Pi Pico’s RP2040 processor lacks the required hardware to run everybody’s favourite UNIX-like operating system. That’s not to say the new board from Cambridge can’t run any UNIX-like operating system though, as [David Given] shows us with his Fuzix port.

Fuzix is a UNIX-like operating system for less capable processors, more in the spirit of those original UNIXes than of a modern Linux-based distribution. It’s the work of the respected former Linux kernel developer and maintainer [Alan Cox], and consists of a kernel, a C compiler, and a set of core UNIX-like applications.

The RP2040 port maybe needs a little more work to be considered stable. For now, the multitasking support isn’t quite there and NAND flash support is broken, but it does have SD card support for a proper UNIX filesystem and the full set of core tools. Perhaps most interestingly, it only occupies a single core of the dual-core chip, leaving the possibility of the other core and those PIOs to be used for other purposes.

Fuzix has made the occasional appearance here over the years, but perhaps not as often as it should. If you’d like to learn a little more about the genesis of UNIX, we took a look in 2019.

Header: Michiel Henzler (CC BY-SA 4.0).

40 thoughts on “The Raspberry Pi Pico Can’t Run Linux. But It Can Run Fuzix.

      1. I like it because it doesn’t waste power on floating point hardware that is unnecessary in most applications.

        Do you place any value on your own time? Parts with heavy community involvement can save you a Lot of time which translates to a lot of money.

        1. Stuff to do with quadcopters or data acquisition and processing do rely on FPUs to make the program much faster to run, so anything data based can probably perform better with a FPU

          1. “anything data based can probably perform better with a FPU”

            Totally false, text data does not undergo floating point operations.

            In fact software floating point provides perfectly acceptable performance in most applications. Faster is not better if it consumes more power.

    6. Whether this is satire or not, you sparked some interesting conversation.

      There’s a lot of different MCUs on the market offering nearly every combination of hardware. Different speeds, number of cores, FPU, MPU, MMU, WiFi, Bluetooth, cryptography, etc.

      It’d be cool to put together a webpage that tabulates all these options and lets you whittle down to chips that have just what you need and nothing you don’t.

      1. Not, it most assuredly is not. It’s a microcontroller development board since it does not have a microprocessor.

        Apparently you don’t know the difference between a microcontroller and a microprocessor.

  5. Not sure I see the point. If you want to use Linux on the cheap, use a Pi Zero.
    You’d choose the Pico or another microcontroller board when you don’t want to wait a lifetime for the thing to boot up.
    What am I missing here? Unless you want to use the Pico’s PIO capabilities, maybe?

    1. Personally, I like the fact that is not Linux.
      The *nix platform slowly disintegrates because of Linux, I think.
      Applications and frameworks became much too Linux centric in the past few years, making porting code to BSD and other Unix platforms unnecessarily difficult.
      Just think of systemd, for example.

  6. That’s neat, it reminds me of CP/M (Control Program/Monitor) from the good old days that I never lived in.
    Or Minix 1.x and MS Xenix on IBM PC/XT.
    They also ran on minimal computer systems.
    In fact, CP/M-80 still lives on in the SBC (single board computer) scene. ^^

    Additionally, there’s also Datalight ROM DOS for small x86 systems. In the late 80s, there also was PenDOS, DIPDOS running on handhelds. The Tandy 1000 also had DOS in ROM, I heard.

  7. Couple of things:
    1) he says it includes 2 MB NAND flash on chip. Not on chip, but on the Pico PCB, which means without much trouble you can upgrade it to 16 MB.
    2) EEEEEEEEK. Flash memory should NEVER be used for swap. Just look what happened to Tesla. (Just Google “tesla flash problem”.)

  8. No Linux? Into the trash it goes. I have no time for useless products like this. There’s a cheaper business card that runs Linux at just $3, but this at $1 more… Oof. That’s embarrassing.

