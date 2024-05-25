Germany’s Solar Expansion And The Negative Effects Of Electricity Overproduction

Amidst the push for more low-carbon energy, we see the demolishing of one of the pillars of electric grids: that of a careful balancing between supply and demand. This is not just a short-term affair. It also affects the construction of new power plants, investments in transmission capacity, and so on. The problem with having too much capacity is that it effectively destroys the electricity market, as suppliers need to make a profit to sustain and build generators and invest in transmission capacity. This is now the problem that Germany finds itself struggling with due to an overcapacity of variable renewable power sources (VRE) like solar and wind.
With a glut of overcapacity during windy and sunny days, this leads to prices going to zero or even negative. While this may sound positive (pun intended), it means that producers are not being paid. Worse, it means that when, for example, France buys German wind power for negative Euros via the European Electricity Exchange (EEX), it means that Germany actually pays France, instead of vice versa. The highly variable output of wind and solar also means a big increase in curtailment and redispatch measures to keep the grid stable, all of which costs money and drives up operating costs.
One suggested solution is to add more transmission capacity and more grid-level storage, but these scale poorly and are an economically dubious solution. Germany could also curtail its solar and wind generators, something which it currently avoids. Meanwhile, countries like Finland and France also integrate significant VREs on their grids, but with a strong base of hydropower and nuclear plants (both of which can load follow), which significantly reduces operating costs. Ultimately, some safe level of VRE grid integration will likely be found, alongside hydro and nuclear powerplants, including some with strong load-following capabilities like TerraPower’s Natrium. As we’ve mentioned before, this isn’t just a European problem.
4 thoughts on “Germany’s Solar Expansion And The Negative Effects Of Electricity Overproduction”
Dump your surplus into electrolysis and store the hydrogen till its profitable to sell or run through fuel cells.
Yes! Or for a less exotic electrolysis solution run a big variable load alumin(i)um smelter.
ding ding! this is the way. developing energy storage like elevated reservoirs that water can be pumped into during the day, and used for hydro electric energy recovery when needed, carbon collection will need a f$$k ton of energy long term.
Like really this article and the Business Insider one it refers to seems suggest that excess energy is a bad thing. we need all the energy we can sustainably get and more if we are going to unfuck this planet. Business f$$ks and politicians can’t see past the next quarter report or election, and are either ill-equipped, or punished for applying wisdom or mid-long term problem solving.
like AI and the paperclip problem, humanities economic system has a blind spot for long term planning and indirect solutions. This so called ‘disaster’ of the energy industry is the first happy news story I’ve heard in a long time.
“One suggested solution is to add more transmission capacity and more grid-level storage, but these scale poorly and are an economically dubious solution.”
This seems counter-intuitive. Can you please elaborate. For example, it is difficult to see how energy Storage cost could do anything but scale linearly with capacity.
