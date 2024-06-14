RIP Lynn Conway, Whose Work Gave Us VLSI And Much More

Lynn Conway, American engineer and computer scientist, passed away at the age of 86 from a heart condition on June 9th, at her Michigan home. Her work in the 1970s led to the integrated circuit design and manufacturing methodology known as Very Large Scale Integration, or VLSI, something which touches almost all facets of the world we live in here in 2024.
It was her work at the legendary Xerox PARC that resulted in VLSI, and its subsequent publication had the effect through the 1980s of creating a revolution in the semiconductor industry. By rendering an IC into a library of modular units that could be positioned algorithmically, VLSI enabled much more efficient use of space on the die, and changed the design process from one of layout into one of design. In simple terms, by laying out pre-defined assemblies with a computer rather than individual components by hand, a far greater density of components could be achieved, and more powerful circuits could be produced.
You may have also heard of Lynne Conway, not because of her VLSI work, but because as a transgender woman she found herself pursuing a parallel career as an activist in her later decades. As an MIT student in the 1950s she had tried to transition but been beaten back by the attitudes of the time, before dropping out and only returning to Columbia University to finish her degree a few years later in the early 1960s. A job at IBM followed, but when she announced her intent to transition she was fired from IBM and lost access to her family.
Rebuilding a career as a woman after losing everything in this way is hard, and something at which many trans women have struggled, but she successfully ascended through Memorex in the early 1970s to her work at PARC by the middle of the decade. She went on to a position in academia at the University of Michigan, and when faced with being outed around the millennium, she chose instead to come out herself. Over the following decades she successfully advocated for the rights of transgender people, and particularly those in the engineering and technology industries.
All Hackaday readers owe her a debt for her contribution to the technologies we make our own, and those of us who are transgender owe her a special thanks for being our very public advocate. As for IBM, they apologised for their treatment of her in 2020, by our reckoning about five decades too late.
5 thoughts on “RIP Lynn Conway, Whose Work Gave Us VLSI And Much More”
Great minds shunned like this is so sad. How many years of progress lost? How much earlier could we have reached certain technologies had our societies coped with simple tolerance and empathy? I still can’t get over what happened to Turing, and now this that I had no idea about.
Keep in mind that most technical progress is down to a hivemind, not single individuals.
In 1940s if it weren’t for US-supplied trucks, jeeps, shoes and canned food, Russia would lose the war against Germany and its allies (Finland, Japan, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia etc.). It was literally a shithole with technical abilities comparable to those of Afghanistan. No heavy industry, inside cities there was no electricity or telecomms infrastructure, only sustinence farming and so on.
By 1960s they already had an automotive industry mass-manufacturing their own trucks, cars, tanks and IFVs. If you look at old photographs, in 1940s US lend-lease Jeeps were everywhere. By 1950s they were already replaced with GAZ cars.
What we call VLSI circuits were already being developed by Japan, Russia and Europe. It’s just that US was the fastest to bring it to production, all thanks to its massive military-industrial complexes. Anyway, what’s so amazing? In 1981 Nintendo released NES computer game console, which used their own VLSI chips.
In 1989 Russia had an autonomous Space Shuttle Buran – it’s the technology that only now is being re-developed by SpaceX and Boeing.
As for Turing, it’s a shame what happened to him, but even without him we’d still get digital computers in 1940s, it’s simply the way history was set up for human race to develop. At this time US and UK already had automatic telephone exchanges and from that it’s only a simple step to automate it further and unlock computer technology – if you don’t believe me read “Code” by Charles Petzold.
“As for Turing, it’s a shame what happened to him, but even without him we’d still get digital computers in 1940s”
Fine… but how would the field of cryptography have been effected, particularly during a World War? Without his help in putting together a machine that could break Enigma messages in a short amount of time, the damage would have been potentially orders of magnitude worse.
The big problem with the “no great people, all things would have come to pass” argument is that it’s counterfactual. There’s no way to prove it or disprove it, because time only runs in the one direction and there are no do-overs to test the alternative hypothesis.
Would the next Lynn Conway have been so interested in teaching? Because a large part of her legacy is not just the ideas she had, but the cadre of people to whom she spread them. And that makes a multiplier effect for the hivemind. In this case, one that spun up silicon valley.
Sometimes ideas snowball, and it’s hard to look back and say that those same conditions would happen again. Sometimes the right person or ideas at the right time really do matter.
Any society which gatekeeps math, computing and engineering is stifling itself. Anyone of any background or identity is potentially a great inventor, a powerful mind and to falsely limit these opportunities could be the undoing of civilization. How many great minds have we squandered by not developing and encouraging them in the first place?
