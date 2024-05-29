FLOSS Weekly Episode 785: Designing GUIs And Building Instruments With EEZ

This week Jonathan Bennett chats with Dennis and Goran about EEZ, the series of projects that started with an Open Source programmable power supply, continued with the BB3 modular test bench tool, and continues with EEZ Studio, a GUI design tool for embedded devices.

EEZ hardware:

https://www.envox.eu/bench-power-supply/introduction/https://www.envox.eu/eez-bb3/

https://hackaday.io/projects/hacker/90785

EEZ software:

https://www.envox.eu/studio/studio-introduction/

Goran’s EEZ related work:

https://www.envox.eu/2021/12/22/production-testing-automation-for-open-hardware-ulx3s-board

https://intergalaktik.eu/projects/stm32-ulx3s-module

https://intergalaktik.eu/projects/bb3-cm4

https://intergalaktik.eu/news/bb3-cm4-emc-h7

https://intergalaktik.eu/projects/stm32-ulx3s-module

