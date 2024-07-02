The Parkside range of tools as sold in European Lidl stores may be reasonably priced, but it contains some products of far better quality than their modest cost would suggest. This means that Parkside hacking has become as much of a cottage industry as IKEA hacking, and they’re a firm favorite for modifications. [Gabriel-LG] has taken a Parkside robot mower, and converted it from a relatively mundane device to a fully-connected smart robot, with the aid of an ESP32.
The hardware is surprisingly simple, as all that’s really needed is a stop/go command. This can be readily found by hooking up to the input from the mower’s rain sensor, allowing the ESP to control its operation. Then there’s an accelerometer to allow it to count motion, and a hookup tot he battery to measure voltage. The firmware uses ESPHome, resulting in a mower now connected to home automation.
This isn’t the first time we’ve shown you someone upgrading the smarts on robot mover, and of course we’ve also taken a tour through the history of lawn mowers in general.
One thought on “Make A Cheap Robot Mower Much Smarter”
> The Parkside range of tools as sold in European Lidl stores may be reasonably priced, but it contains some products of far better quality than their modest cost would suggest.
Citation needed.
> This means that Parkside hacking has become as much of a cottage industry as IKEA hacking, and they’re a firm favorite for modifications.
(Citation needed)²
DDGing for “Parkside hacking” (without the “) returns basically nothing.
At most a handful of HaD articles and a few HaD.IO projects….
Lidl recently sold a 3s2p battery pack for the 12V line of tools for ~5€ – but only with their f§%/&%*/ing Lidl app. The normal price was more like 20€? Still okay-good for 6 Li cells.
Played with the idea of trying to modify a few old 12V NiCd Makita handtools from ~18 years ago. Cutting out the hollow handle shaft a little bit to make the new ones fit…
Or hack the old batteries and replace the 10 NiCd cells with 6 normal 18650 cells. 5 do fit in the old housing without much modification – a 6th only fits with a few bits “outside” (holes drilled through the old housing to make them fit).
