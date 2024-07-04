Making stamps out of potatoes that have been cut in half is always a fun activity with the kids. But if you’ve got a 3D printer, you could really step up your printing game by building a mini relief printing press.
To create the gear bed/rack, [Kevr102] used a Fusion 360 add-in called GF Gear Generator. At first this was the most finicky part of the process, but then it was time to design the roller gears. However, [Kevr102] got through it with some clever thinking and a little bit of good, old-fashioned eyeballing.
Per [Kevr102], this press is aimed at the younger generation of printers in that the roller mechanism is spring-loaded to avoid pinched fingers. [Kevr102] 3D-printed some of the printing tablets, which is a cool idea. Unfortunately it doesn’t work that well for some styles of text, but most things came out looking great. You could always use a regular linocut linoleum tile, too.
This isn’t the first 3D-printed printing press to grace these pages. Here’s one that works like a giant rubber stamp.
3 thoughts on “Mini 3D-Printed Press Is Sure To Make An Impression”
The dog is brown too eh? Don’t think that’s in the original pangram, since you’ve already used all those letters once
Also there’s no S represented because it’s “jumps” not “jumped”
https://davelab6.github.io/pangrams/
So glad someone saved this (it was deleted from Wikipedia as “not encyclopedic”/”original work” but it’s one of my favorite wiki pages).
