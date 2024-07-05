Toyota Heater Switches Learn New Tricks

The look, the feel, the sound — there are few things more satisfying in this world than a nice switch. If you’re putting together a device that you plan on using frequently, outfitting it with high-quality switches is one of those things that’s worth the extra cost and effort.
So we understand completely why [STR-Alorman] went to such great lengths to get the aftermarket seat heaters he purchased working with the gorgeous switches Toyota used in the 2006 4Runner. That might not sound like the kind of thing that would involve reverse engineering hardware, creating a custom PCB, or writing a bit of code to tie it all together. But of course, when working on even a halfway modern automobile, it seems nothing is ever easy.
The process started with opening up the original Toyota switches and figuring out how they work. The six-pin units have a lot going on internally, with a toggle, a rheostat, and multiple lights packed into each one. Toyota has some pretty good documentation, but it still took some practical testing to distill it down into something a bit more manageable. The resulting KiCad symbol for the switch helps explain what’s happening inside, and [STR-Alorman] has provided a chart that attributes each detent on the knob with the measured resistance.
But understanding how the switches worked was only half the battle. The aftermarket seat heaters were only designed to work with simple toggles, so [STR-Alorman] had to develop a controller that could interface with the Toyota switches and convince the heaters to produce the desired result. The custom PCB hosts a Teensy 3.2 that reads the information from both the left and right seat switches, and uses that to control a pair of beefy MOSFETs. An interesting note here is the use of very slow pulse-width modulation (PWM) used to flip the state of the MOSFET due to the thermal inertia of the heater modules.
We love the effort [STR-Alorman] put into documenting this project, going as far as providing the Toyota part numbers for the switches and the appropriate center-console panel with the appropriate openings to accept them. It’s an excellent resource if you happen to own a 4Runner from this era, and a fascinating read for the rest of us.
5 thoughts on “Toyota Heater Switches Learn New Tricks”
Would be great to see a hack on those subscription seat heaters.
There’s a famous problem with early Lexus RX300 window switches/control boards also. Seems that a relay on the circuit board that the switch connects to fails and your window will go down only part way and then NOT go back up many times. A real problem for security or in the rain.
I found a Youtube video from a guy who diagnosed relay as the problem. He gave the Chinese link for a replacement relay, but of course it was no longer available and Lexus wanted many hundreds of $$’s for a whole circuit board. After studying the specification sheet for the OEM relay, I found an electrically similar relay from a US site. Only problem was its pin layout was different than the OEM relay. So I soldered short wires onto each pin and soldered the pins into the original window control circuit board. Worked like a charm! Spent about $2 instead of $600+. The car is now almost 25 yrs old and that fix is still working. Should have written that up for Hackaday. :-)
You still should! Or at minimum write up a how-to on a forum site pertaining to the vehicle.
I’ve done a few of those How-To posts for cars I’ve owned over the years, to pay back all the help I received from others who have done the same.
Nice solution. I have seen some vibration and shock tests and the results for autmotive equipment, especially in the doors, which are sometimes slammmed quite hard. So, if that survived for such a long time, you are very lucky with such a mount.
“The look, the feel, the sound — there are few things more satisfying in this world than a nice switch.”
Carrying high voltages.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wy6ZoIbjJgE
