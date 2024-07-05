[Adam Francis] bought some cheap speaker drivers from AliExpress. Are they any good? Difficult to tell without a set of enclosures for them, so he made a set of transmission line cabinets. The resulting video proves that a decent sounding set of speakers shouldn’t have to cost the earth, and is quite entertaining to watch.
The design he’s going for is a transmission line, in effect a folded half-wave resonant tube terminated at one end and open at the other, with the speaker close to half way along. There is a lot of nuance to perfecting a speaker cabinet, but this basic recipe doesn’t have to be optimum to give a good result.
So after having some MDF cut to shape and glueing it all together, he ends up with some semi decent speakers for not a lot of money. The video is entertaining, with plenty of Britishisms, but the underlying project is sound. We’d have a pair on our bench.
6 thoughts on “How To Turn Cheap Speakers Into Something A Little Better”
Surely, there must be a commercially available product which includes a decent microphone (or array of them) which plays test sounds from a DUT speaker to profile its frequency response and create an equaliser configuration to make the response better
I’d much rather buy cheap 2$ chinese earphones (Bluetooth or wired) and then just slap on a equaliser curve which makes them sound like 50$ earphones
If such a device doesn’t exist…I call dibs on the patent!
Several AV amps do that sort of thing, and I think Sony also did similar with a pair of noise cancelling headphones
Huh ? What about linearity ?
Good studio headphones have a neutral sound and a high bandwidth (20Hz to 20 000 Hz and up) so the audio recording’s high dynamic range and signal-noise-ratio can be perceived.
Equalizer.. Tst. This sounds more like cheap DJ headphones to me. Consumers.. 🙄
I fear the cheap BT earphones already have an equaliser curve on them to make them sound as good as they do. And I believe not everything can be solved with a simple EQ.
Additionally, if they’re not capable of e.g. a good bass response then no amount of EQ can resolve it – something that’s pushed me into better monitor in-ears as a bassist.
But whilst the cheapest stuff is generally trash, there’s an increasing amount of “good enough” stuff still at a good price point. The issue now is often filtering the “good enough” stuff from the crap but priced up.
The music industry pros have softwares for calibrating monitor speakers (see Sonarworks, IK Multimedia ARC etc). The problem seems to be that the microphones used for recording have to have predictable and consistent characteristics which apparently isn’t a guarantee, especially for the cheap ones. I believe IK offers their own mic for 70-ish EUR, which is not much for a mic but somewhat steep if we’re talking about cheap speakers. But these are probably an overkill anyway if all you want is an EQ curve since all of them also include their own software (with a price upward of couple of 100s) that not only changes the characteristics of your speakers but also lets you simulate various room setups and similar stuff, for example they can make everything sound like a car stereo.
you mean Cavern? yep, it exists, it does WAY more than just a calibration curve. the developer is a friend of mine.
https://cavern.sbence.hu/cavern/
