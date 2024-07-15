As far as video games go, Pong is already about as simple as it gets. But if even two dimensions is a bit more than you’re looking to tackle, [mircemk] shows how you can distill the core gameplay of this iconic title to its absolute minimum using an Arduino and a row of LEDs.
While [mircemk] brings their usual design aesthetic and flash to the project, this one could truly be done as a parts bin build. All you really need is a microcontroller with enough I/O pins (here, an Arduino Nano is used), a couple of buttons, and the aforementioned LEDs. A 16×2 LCD and a buzzer have been added to improve on the user interface a bit, but even that isn’t strictly required.
To play, each user holds their button and gets ready to hit it as soon as the LED closest to them lights up. Again, [mircemk] spruces this build up by offering both integrated buttons on the front panel of the game, as well as a pair of external “controllers” so you don’t have to crowd around the main unit. In this incarnation the score is shown on the LCD, but swapping that out for a pair of seven-segment LEDs could give the whole thing a bit more of a retro flair.
This isn’t the first time [mircemk] has tackled 1D Pong — if you can spring for addressable LEDs, you can pull the whole thing off with significantly less wiring.
One thought on “Simple Version Of Pong Played On A Row Of LEDs”
15 years ago I played PONG on a single character of that LCD. I’m collecting vintage video game consoles. Now one that I built myself can be considered vintage. Damn, time!
I was sooo close to building the smallest PONG arcade machine in the world, but the tiny 5×1 character LCD I salvaged off a dump server had a tiny crack that made it work just long enough to keep continue working and it broke just as the machine was completed (at least before I made a case. As opposed to [mircemk], I suck at making enclosures. His is gorgeous!)
Here’s the link: http://tempect.de/senil/tinypong.html
Don’t bother – this project has already featured on HaD 15 years ago.
Remind me to finally build that PWM based Zero Dimensional PONG I was too lazy to make.
