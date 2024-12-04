LongChat For Ham Radio

There was a time when ham radio operators were known for having long conversations over the radio — rag chewing, as they called it. A new program, LongChat, is a new entry into the ham radio software world that could bring chatting back to ham radio. [Tech Minds] has a video covering it (and using it), which you can see below.

While some people do talk using microphones or Morse code keys, there are a lot of digital modes now. Some, like RTTY or PSK31, can support conversations, but the more popular ones, like FT-8, are very stripped down. Your computer exchanges basic information with the other station’s computer, and that’s it.

The LongChat program is very new, and we were sad to see it is only for Windows so far. It also isn’t open source, so we aren’t sure if other platforms will get any love.

Like other modern modes, it uses forward error correction and can operate in as little as 300 Hz of bandwidth. Subtracting overhead, you can expect to send 40 bits per second which is about five characters per second. This isn’t for file transfer, but for leisurely chats.

The software is from [Oguz] (TA2STO), a ham from Türkiye. His video about the software is the second video below. The original intent was to allow sensors to send data long distances on very low power.

Of course, new modes like this are only useful if people start using them and can find each other. For now, you’d probably have to do like [Tech Minds] and try it out with a friend.

If you’d rather get started with FT8 first, we can help you out. For better or worse, ham radio and computers are inextricably married.