Suppose you decide you want to become a novelist. You enroll in the Hackaday Famous Novelists School where your instructor announces that since all truly great novels are written in Russian, our first task will be to learn Russian. You’d probably get up and leave. The truth is, what makes a great (or bad) novel transcends any particular language, and you could make the same argument for programming languages.
Despite the pundits, understanding the basics of how computers work is more important than knowing C, Java, or the language of the week. A recent post by [lackofimagination] proposes that we should teach programming using BASIC. And not a modern whizz-pow BASIC, but old-fashioned regular BASIC as we might have used it in the 1980s.
Certainly, a whole generation of programmers cut their teeth on BASIC. On the other hand, the programming world has changed a lot since then. While you can sort of apply functional and object-oriented techniques to any programming language, it isn’t simple and the details often get in the way of the core ideas.
Still, some things don’t change. The idea of variables, program flow, loops, and arrays all have some parallel in just about anything, so we can see some advantages to starting out simply. After all, you don’t learn to drive by trying it out in the Indy 500, right?
What do you think? If you were teaching programming today, would you start with BASIC? Or with something else? You can modernize a little bit with QB64. Or try EndBasic which just recently had a new release.
12 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Should We Teach BASIC?”
I have always thought that BASIC makes more sense to Arduino beginners than C++.
I started out programming PicAxe microcontrollers before pivoting to Arduino when they became dominant. I found the PicAxe easier to approach as a layperson.
Basic, to me, feels like a less formal environment than languages like C. Using Qbasic in the early 90s does remind me of using Python today, its approachable for beginners. There is a democratizing effect on coding for the simplicity they offer. In CS101 with Freebasic i earned an A. In CS102 with C++ I got a C!
I agree there is an advantage to teaching a simpler language. The first language I programmed in was Commodore 64 BASIC. That said, I would recommend snek ( https://sneklang.org/ ) over BASIC if you want a simple programming language.
While I was always skeptical of Djisktra’s comment (I was part of a generation of programmers who indeed learned BASIC, but somehow overcame the “fatal disease”) I cannot see any actual advantage from teaching BASIC over more modern alternatives such as Python. Classic BASIC lacks even the most basic structured programming constructs, lacking the ability to create meaningful function or data abstractions. It also lacks the ability to utilize standardized libraries to provide significant/interesting functionality. BASIC may have made sense when running with an 1 Mhz, 8 bit computer where the interface to the user was imagined as just a keyboard and floppies, but it’s just not that useful when (say) you want to implement web servers or services. Even an implementation like https://micropython.org/ would be a better choice.
Well since it’s Beginners All Purpose Scientific Instruction Code, it might be well suited for beginners ;)
I started my programming journey with BASIC, a very very long time ago. We recorded basic programs transmitted on a radioshow which could run on different computers because of BASICODE https://hobbyscoop.nl/the-history-of-basicode/
Six of one, half a dozen of the other. I don’t know if everyone else is like this but the more different languages I learn, the easier it is to pick up a new one. So I say have them learn everything.
It’s to the point now that asking if I know a language doesn’t even make sense as a question. Even if I don’t know it yet, I can be as proficient as a new graduate who studied it in school inside a week and up to running projects in it inside a month. Twice as long if it’s especially arcane.
BASIC was the first thing I learned, but things like line numbers make it obnoxious when you really care about program flow. I think Python is a better option these days.
I started programming in BASIC back in ’81 or so in High School … but that was because of what was presented by the teacher at the time. When I entered college for a CS degree, the language was Pascal. Never missed programming in Basic after that… Today I would use Python 3 as the beginners language. It forces you to structure your code correctly visually which will carry over into other languages as a good habit… And of course it has a lot to teach from the basics to OO. Really can go as far as you want with it. Carry over to even programming SBCs and micro-controllers. Plus it is interpreted, for easy debugging, immediate feedback, much like the o’ Basic, but much much more without the gotos. No, Python is what I would use if I was a teacher for the basics for a ‘first’ language.
i started with c myself. it gives you better low level fundamentals than basic does. there seems to be a desire to teach easy languages first, but it seems backwards to me. when you start math you have to add manually and get a calculator later.
I learned BASIC in elementary school 53 years ago. I’d much rather have a new simplified training language that seamlessly incorporates unit testing. That way kids would be able to give themselves immediate feedback when they got something right.
The goal shouldn’t be “learn these particular instructions” or “learn this particular syntax”, it should be “learn these concepts while learning how to do them well”.
Exactly. The syntax and instructions may change between languages but the core concepts are limited to a much smaller set of types. Pick them up and learning a new language is 95% memorization of the trivial differences in syntax and instruction names, with a few new bells and whistles unique to the new language. It’s more like going from NYC English to Atlanta English than it is English to Arabic.
