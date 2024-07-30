Re-imagining Telepresence With Humanoid Robots And VR Headsets

Don’t let the name of the Open-TeleVision project fool you; it’s a framework for improving telepresence and making robotic teleoperation far more intuitive than it otherwise would be. It accomplishes this in part by taking advantage of the remarkable technology packed into modern VR headsets like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest. There are loads of videos on the project page, many of which demonstrate successful teleoperation across vast distances.
Teleoperation of robotic effectors typically takes some getting used to. The camera views are unusual, the limbs don’t move the same way arms do, and intuitive human things like looking around to get a sense of where everything is don’t translate well.
To address this, researches provided a user with a robot-mounted, real-time stereo video stream (through which the user can turn their head and look around normally) as well as mapping arm and hand movements to humanoid robotic counterparts. This provides the feedback to manipulate objects and perform tasks in a much more intuitive way. In short, when our eyes, bodies, and hands look and work more or less the way we expect, it turns out it’s far easier to perform tasks.
The research paper goes into detail about the different systems, but in essence, a stereo depth and RGB camera is perched with a 3D printed gimbal atop a humanoid robot frame like the Unitree H1 equipped with high dexterity hands. A VR headset takes care of displaying a real-time stereoscopic video stream and letting the user look around. Hand tracking for the user is mapped to the dexterous hands and fingers. This lets a person look at, manipulate, and handle things without in-depth training. Perhaps slower and more clumsily than they would like, but in an intuitive way all the same.
Interested in taking a closer look? The GitHub repository has the necessary code, and while most of us will never be mashing ADD TO CART on something like the Unitree H1, the reference design for a stereo camera streaming to a VR headset and mirroring head tracking with a two-motor gimbal looks like the sort of thing that would be useful for a telepresence project or two.
6 thoughts on “Re-imagining Telepresence With Humanoid Robots And VR Headsets”
Okay. Now put one on the moon.
Shameless plug for my own VR telepresence project: https://hackaday.io/project/188718-panobot the next version will have a 3d panorama view.
There was a movie about this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbJGQl-dJ6c
If it looks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a waldo.
Yeah, I need one of this but mobile, to crawl unde desks to replace/lay network cables, to carry computers to and from users, to replace printer toner, to be in the servers room to do maintenance, to carry parcels. It would be a nice thing for it to do it as I taking a nap.
Boss, can I use it to do my shopping? Pretty pleaseeee?
Not to mention that you cand strap a gun to it and all that movies with Arnold are having a chance to come to pass.
Giving as an example a supermarket cashier, come on ! What great added value.
It is pictured here just to show the possibilities of the project, that’s all.
It was obviously developed for risk situations or dangerous environments, where the operator has great skills and long training and cannot be replaced easily… for example a specialized military.
Also perfect to get rid of my mother-in-law remotely without leaving any clues. /s
