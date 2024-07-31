Here in the United States, we’re lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to shiny new passenger rail, despite being leaders in previous centuries. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has just released a story map of how the US could close the gap (a little).
The Corridor Identification and Development (CID) Program is a way for FRA to provide both funding and technical assistance as corridor sponsors (mostly state Departments of Transportation) evaluate either new intercity service or expansion of existing services. While it isn’t a guarantee of anything, it is a step in the right direction to rebuilding passenger rail capacity in the US.
Some cities would be getting rail service back for the first time in decades, and perhaps even more exciting is that several of the routes being studied are for high speed rail “primarily or solely on new trackage.” As any railfan can tell you, vintage rails aren’t the best for trains going fast (sorry, Acela). With recent polling showing strong public support for the build out of high speed rail, it’s an exciting time for those who prefer to travel by rail.
We don’t think you’ll be able to ride a gyro monorail, nuclear-powered, or jet train on these proposed routes, but we do hope that Amtrak and FRA are looking to the state-of-the-art when it comes to those high speed alignments. While you’re eagerly awaiting new passenger service, might we recommend this field guide to what all those different freight cars going by are for here in North America?
3 thoughts on “A New Era For US Passenger Rail?”
Shipping by water is cheaper than by rail, rail is cheaper than truck.
The US has a fair amount of inland waterways that *could* be used for cheap shipping.
The Jones Act in the US prevents most cargo transportation by water in the US, so that we’re only using about 10% of our inland waterway capacity.
Simply changing this one law would bring about a price/cost revolution in most products in the US.
People keep thinking about how nice it would be to have passenger rail, and how nice it is in other countries, and so on.
But everyone keeps ignoring this particular elephant in the room…
I don’t see it working in the US.
A) There are maybe half a dozen cities in the US where a car of your own isn’t an absolute necessity.
B) If it’s going to be cheaper than flying, you run into the issue that people who can’t afford to fly also can’t afford to rent a car.
C) Car rental infrastructure would need to be massive if it did fly and a bankruptcy inducing loss if it didn’t, so don’t expect anyone to be willing to risk that kind of investment.
D) It requires an astoundingly huge investment for anything longer than a few hour drive worth of rail.
E) The train culture in America is long dead. In the places you can still ride one, nobody enjoys doing so.
With the climate of America. Your putting your life on the line riding the train. Until they stick a cop in every car, no way am I getting on it.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)