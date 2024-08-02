We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: water always finds a way in. That’s particularly problematic for things like wire splices in damp environments, something that no amount of electrical tape is going to help. Heat shrink tubing might be your friend here, but for an electrically isolated and mechanically supported repair, you may want to give over-molding with a hot glue gun a try.
The inspiration for [Print Practical]’s foray into over-molding came from a video that’s making the rounds showing a commercially available tool for protecting spliced wires in the automotive repair trade. It consists of a machined aluminum mold that the spliced wires fit into and a more-or-less stock hot glue gun, which fills the mold with melted plastic. [Print Practical] thought it just might be possible to 3D print custom molds at home and do it himself.
His first attempt didn’t go so well. As it turns out, hot glue likes to stick to things — who knew? — including the PETG mold he designed. Trying to pry apart the mold after injection was a chore, and even once he got inside it was clear the glue much preferred to stay in the mold. Round two went much better — same wire, same mold, but now with a thin layer of vegetable oil to act as a release agent. That worked like a charm, with the over-mold standing up to a saltwater bath with no signs of leaking. [Print Practical] also repaired an iPhone cable that has seen better days, providing much-needed mechanical support for a badly frayed section.
This looks like a fantastic idea to file away for the future, and one that’s worth experimenting with. Other filament types might make a mold better able to stand up to the hot glue, and materials other than the ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer found in most hot glue sticks might be explored. TPU over-molds, anyone? Or perhaps you can use a printer as an injector rather than the glue gun.
9 thoughts on “Over-molding Wires With Hot Glue And 3D Printed Molds”
Why don’t you just 3d print mold to make the mold and cast silicone in it? that way you’ll never have to worry about hotglue sticking to it, since it does not stick to silicone…
Greasing it up for 1 wire is probably easier.
He measures no conductivity between one end of an INSULATED wire and the saline solution, and from this concludes that the overmolding is waterproof? That’s a head scratcher.
I did this quite a few times with just aluminium foil to create a mold around the wire which is then filled with hot glue. Works ok. Looks ugly. Improves wire shielding by 1u%.
Its funny how these cables by Fruit-company always have broken insulation and worn out black connectors. My better halfs cables look exactly the same. My own cheap ass USB-C cables look perfectly fine after several years of usage.
Yup…
I found a few deals here and there for passive thunderbolt 3 cables and they have been going great for 3 years now.
They may only be 3 foot long, but they are basically the only way I have found to get a cable with ‘all of the wires’ inside it to support all of the goofy combinations of usb-c and displayport alt mode, etc, to work with all my devices and docks.
…I should have bought a dozen more when they were $9/ea.
It’s funny how people say this, as I’ve found the opposite. I’ve never had an Apple-made cable fail. I’ve had a few cheap knockoffs fail, and lots of cheap USB-mini/micro cables fail, but almost always it’s the poor quality connectors or how the cable is molded into the connector.
I’ve had one Apple MacBook power cable fail… that was lent to a colleague and within 2 months wore through… very odd, as that’s what happened to her previous one…
I’ve never had a USB-C cable fail, but I’ve got a few that only work one way round… different issue…
In conclusion, I suspect 90% of the issue isn’t the cable, but the person. Some people are kind on cables, some aren’t.
I use Sugru for this sort of thing. Quick, easy and works a treat.
“Heat shrink tubing might be your friend here”
Especially the sort with glue inside.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)