Organizing things in your home or workshop is a constant battle for some of us. Until we have access to a Tardis or bag of holding, maybe the next best thing is a sliding shelf system.
[HAXMAN] found a great set of sliding shelves online, but after recovering from sticker shock decided he could build something similar for much less. The frame for the shelving was built from 4×4 posts, some 2x4s, and strut channel track welded to steel 2x6s. Aluminum plates bolted to strut trolleys support the weight of the shelving units he built from plywood.
Everything was painted with a multi-material paint formulated for covering both wood and metal so everything has a uniform appearance. We love the bright shelving offset by the more classic black appearance of the rack. Just because its storage, doesn’t mean it has to look boring!
5 thoughts on “Sliding Shelves Supersize Storage”
That looks great!
I stopped the video at 01:16 because due to “spectacular editing” you can’t even see what went wrong with the saw.
I enjoy seeing this kind of thing, and it’s good if it solves some special problem, but as a rule I’m against storage schemes that put more than zero steps between me and the thing I need (even doors or drawers).
A thing sitting ready to use, on an open shelf, next to your work area, is twice as useful as a thing that you need to unpack, find or set up in any way. Ideally, if you think of something that might help what you’re doing right now, you should be able to grab it with one hand without consciously thinking about it.
I like old DVD/CD shelving, as the shelves are adjustable, and they’re too shallow for anything to be behind anything else, so it’s neater than you might imagine. Also pegboards, obvs.
The sliding feature means unused space. Double thumbs down to this. Jane Leaves’s character on *Seinfeld* had a better idea: a series of hooks.
If the enclosures rotated you might have something but probably not.
Just remember to make sure whatever floor this is resting on can handle the weight as those shelves become fully loaded. There is a reason moving bookcase systems are installed only in reinforced concrete buildings.
