Even though we somewhat uncharacteristically don’t have a cyberdeck contest currently underway, there’s never a bad time to get your [Gibson] on. That’s especially true when fate hands you an enclosure as perfect as the one that inspired this very compact Kali Linux cyberdeck.
Now, that’s not to say that we don’t love larger cyberdecks, of course. The ones built into Pelican-style shipping containers are particularly attractive, and it’s hard to argue against their practicality. But when [Hans Jørgen Grimstad], who somehow just sounds like a person who should be building cyberdecks, found a new-old-stock stash of US Army Signal Corps spare parts kits from the 1950s, designation CY-684/GR, he just had to spring into action. After carefully gutting the metal case of the dividers that once protected tubes and other parts, he had some PCB panels made up for the top and bottom. The bottom had enough room for a compact USB keypad, with room left over on the panel for a cooling fan and various connectors. A 7″ HDMI display was added to the panel on the top lid, while a Raspberry Pi 5 with a 500-GB NVMe SSD went below the lower panel. The insides are properly decorated with cyberpunk-esque regalia including a “Self Destruct” button. Sadly, this appears to be unimplemented in the current version, at least for the stated purpose; there’s always hope for version two.
While we love the look and feel of this build and the subtle nods to the cyberpunk aesthetic, it sure seems like you could get some serious work done with a deck like this. Hats off to [Hans] for the build, and here’s hoping he left some of those cool cases for the rest of us.
6 thoughts on “Kali Cyberdeck Looks The Business”
Really don’t mean to be a troll, its a very cool project, I could never assemble something as mechanically complex as this with my shaky hands but…
I am kinda tired of seeing raspberry pi based cyberdecks. I know they’re the SBC of choice for makers and enthusiasts but every other cyberdeck posted here is an otherwise unremarkable raspi put in a (often very good looking) case. No special hardware, no additions, its a bit bland I guess.
Cyberdecks are very cool but I’d like to see some purpose built ones, rather than purely aesthetic builds. Some functional ones would be good.
I shall continue to enjoy everything in between though :D
I don’t really see the point of any cyberdeck. At best it’s a poor man’s laptop or PC based around a SBC, usually not very ergonomic, because the esthetics are more important than functionality. At worst it ends up being ugly mashup of movie-inspired bad design and underpowered components. How bad it can be? Think “EeePC running Windows ME” bad. And usually only the creator of the device can use it, but won’t because it’s badly designed and underpowered. Just get a 5 year old laptop, glue some gears on it and call it steampunk.
we need hacker cyber deck.
normal keyboard, ethernet, long working time and …. normal unix system
So a laptop?
Cyberdecks are supposed to be all about the aesthetics, combined with highly customised usability for the specific person making it. Making a generic ‘hacker cyberdeck’ would just be a laptop. Maybe something like the Framework laptop, or the Novena, but basically any laptop with expansion ports and Linux or BSD driver support would work.
But no one needs to write about “I bought a laptop and installed Ubuntu on it” in 2024, that’s not worth sharing. “I made a cool looking thing” is, even if the computing elements of it aren’t super exciting by themselves.
I did consider stuffing a HackRF One in there and maybe do a SigintOS variant, but it would have been a tight squeeze and I would also need space for SMA feedthroughs etc in the panels. The result would still be two standard devices inside a cool looking enclosure – instead of one.
An alternative is of course to come up with custom electronics for a given feature set, but that raises the bar significantly (many non-hardware people that try to dip their toes into the hardware world are often overjoyed by just being able to blink a LED using an AVR controller).
I see your point regarding the many pi projects out there, but the Pi is growing up. The Pi 5 is a powerful little beast, especially when you fo for the SSD option instead of the SD card. Its a capable little computer :)
