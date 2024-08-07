Even if you don’t like to build replicas of movie robots, you can often draw inspiration from cinema. Everyone knows Robby the Robot, Gort, and R2D2. But [Atomic Snack Bar] treats us to some lesser-known robots from movies in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. While we are pretty up on movies, we have to admit that the video, which you can see below, has a few we didn’t know about.
The robots are mostly humanoid. The comedy vampire flick from the 1950s could have inspired Robby, who appeared four years later. The exception that proves the rule is the Twonky which was a TV set turned robot turned mind controller.
Kronos wasn’t exactly humanoid but still had a human-like figure. It turns out Kronos has a direct connection to Robby, even though he wasn’t nearly as famous.
A 1939 movie featured a mad scientist with “the robot,” which was sort of a cross between Robby and a Halloween mask. Then there was the water heater robot that appeared in many Republic movies, including Commander Cody, where we remember him.
We’d love to see some replicas of these fine old robots, especially since the originals go for a fortune. Or maybe try a replica movie computer.
5 thoughts on “Obscure Sci Fi Robots”
A bit outside the time frame, but you couldn’t beat Dewey and Heuy from Silent Running
I see I’m not the only one who immediately though about this!
Dewey, Huey , and Louie.
There were three of them. Louie “died” before the end of the movie.
Dewey and Huey are what I picture “Rocky” from Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary to look like.
I look forward to the movie.
No mention of Ming The Merciless’s robot army of metal men in Flash Gordon 1938 (yeah I know, it’s a bit out of time frame). I did not know that in STV’s (Star Trek Voyager) Captain Proton serial that Dr. Satan’s robot was from the actual past. I do wish they would do a mini-serial of Captain Proton with an occasional visit by Captain Janeway’s Queen Arachnia, she really vamped it up.
