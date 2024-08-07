Obscure Sci Fi Robots

Even if you don’t like to build replicas of movie robots, you can often draw inspiration from cinema. Everyone knows Robby the Robot, Gort, and R2D2. But [Atomic Snack Bar] treats us to some lesser-known robots from movies in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. While we are pretty up on movies, we have to admit that the video, which you can see below, has a few we didn’t know about.

The robots are mostly humanoid. The comedy vampire flick from the 1950s could have inspired Robby, who appeared four years later. The exception that proves the rule is the Twonky which was a TV set turned robot turned mind controller.

Kronos wasn’t exactly humanoid but still had a human-like figure. It turns out Kronos has a direct connection to Robby, even though he wasn’t nearly as famous.

A 1939 movie featured a mad scientist with “the robot,” which was sort of a cross between Robby and a Halloween mask. Then there was the water heater robot that appeared in many Republic movies, including Commander Cody, where we remember him.

We’d love to see some replicas of these fine old robots, especially since the originals go for a fortune. Or maybe try a replica movie computer.