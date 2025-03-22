Card Radios Remembered

We know how [Techmoan] feels. In the 1980s we had a bewildering array of oddball gadgets and exciting new tech. But as kids we didn’t have money to buy a lot of what we saw. But he had a £5 note burning a hole in his pocket from Christmas and found a Casio RD-10 “card radio” on sale and grabbed it. He’s long-ago lost that one, but he was able to find a new old stock one and shows us the little gadget in the video below.

The card-thin (1.9 mm) FM radio had many odd features, especially for the 1980s. For one thing, it took a coin cell, which was exotic in those days. The headphones had a special flat connector that reminded us of an automotive fuse. Even the idea of an earbud was odd at that time.

It was a good idea not to lose the earbud, as it had that strange connector. The earbud worked as the antenna and power switch, too. Oddly enough, you could get a slightly fatter AM radio version, and they even made one that was AM and FM. Unsurprisingly, Casio even made a version with a calculator built-in. It had a solar cell, but that only powers the calculator. You still needed the coin cell for the radio.

The sound? Meh. But what did you expect? There was a stereo version, too. However, that one had a rechargeable battery, which was not in good health after a few decades. He also shows a Sony card radio that is a bit different. We were hoping for a teardown, especially of the rechargeable since it was toast, anyway, but for now, we’ll have to imagine what’s inside.

We love nostalgic radios, although usually they are a little older. We miss the days when a kid might think it was cool to see an ad touting: “Oh boy! We’re radio engineers!”