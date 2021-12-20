Even if you never want to generate hydrogen, [Maciej Nowak’s] video (embedded below) is interesting to watch because of the clever way the electrode is formed from stainless steel washers. You’ll need heat shrink tubing, but you ought to have that hanging around anyway. Building the electrode using the techniques in the video results in a lot of surface area which is important for an electrochemical reaction.
A standard rechargeable cell provides power for the generator which resides in a modified plastic bottle. The overall build looks good even though it is all repurposed material.
The chemistry inside is ordinary water and drain cleaner — potassium hydroxide. We don’t need to tell you to be careful with that and also take care of what you do with the explosive gas. We say “explosive” rather than “flammable” because this design doesn’t separate the hydrogen from the oxygen, and the resulting mix is ready to go off. The video shows a few homemade rockets using the fuel and while they aren’t going to the moon, they do pack quite a bit of energy.
We were impressed with how much gas the little bottle produces. We just couldn’t think of a good reason we wanted explosive gas for the holidays. Maybe you want some coffee? Or you could experiment with hydrogen paste fuels.
4 thoughts on “Hydrogen Generation Made Easy”
for his first test, adding soap makes nice bubbles to burn…
It’s a nice device, but I wouldn’t call it a ‘hydrogen generator’, because the hydrogen is mixed with oxygen. There’s not much you can do with that, except burn it directly.
Technically what is being produced is HHO and not hydrogen (which by itself is a tiny bit safer).
I’ve seen someone hit in the head when testing an old lead acid battery with an old asbestos (that will give you an idea of how long ago it was) tester, basically two metal probes stab the battery terminals (and typically spark!) and the full load current is short-circuited through a low resistance long zig-zag plate of metal and an calibrated analogue voltmeter displays the full load voltage. But instead of voltages four segments a red one for dead/fully flat, a white one for low charge, orange for nominal and green for fully charged.
Anyhow one day a faulty battery was (filled with hydrogen and oxygen), it must have had a microscopic crack and the thing detonated like a grenade and a large chunk of plastic (from the batter) struck them in the head, gushing blood and permanently dented their skull. Needless to say I see someone fooling with HHO I always cringe.
Needless to say that the person who was testing the battery was at fault the correct procedure is to disconnect the battery and leave it a full 24 hours before testing it (more than enough time for any dangerous built up of hydrogen to leak away).
Uh, oh. Stainless steel as anode. Typically with quite a bit of chromium in it. Be careful with that electrolyte [1].
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hexavalent_chromium
