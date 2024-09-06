We’ve seen a great many cat feeders over the years. Some rely on the Internet of Things, and some rely on fancy microcontrollers. [Larry Cook], on the other hand, built his using a simple 4060 binary counter chip.
The feeder is built out of old plywood, and the whole thing runs off an old 12-volt DC wall wart and a lead-acid battery to keep it going in a power outage. The dry cat food is stored in hopper above a drum, with the drum rotated by a 12-volt DC gearmotor. The gearmotor is activated on a schedule—either every 4 hours, or every 5.5 hours, depending on setting. There’s then a four-digit 7-segment display for counting the total number of feedings.
The manner of operation is simple. The 4060 binary counter slowly counts up to 8,196 on a 1.11 Hz or 0.83 Hz clock, for four hour or 5.5 hour operation respectively. When it hits that threshold, it fires the gear motor. The gear motor then rotates the drum for one revolution, dumping a preset amount of food. At the end of a revolution, it triggers a hall sensor which resets the circuit.
The best thing about this design? It’s been in service for ten years. [Larry’s] original video is a big contrast to his latest one, but it shows the same feeder doing the same job, all this time.
We love a good cat feeder, and it’s great to see one built with simple old-school parts, too. Video after the break.
[Thanks to Cprossu for the tip!]
4 thoughts on “An Automatic Cat Feeder Built With A 4060 Binary Counter”
You can use a 4060 counter but should use an MCU.
You can pull screws with a coin but should use a screwdriver.
Use the right tool for the jobb.
And absolutely not a 555.
Interestingly I have a screwdriver that I use as a pry bar. Which is ironic as despite having “Not to be used as a pry bar” etched on it it works perfectly well as one.
Good post, but hmm, surely it counts from 0 to 8191, since that’s 1 1111 1111 1111? Wheres 8196 is 10 0000 0000 0100 a very unusual number for a binary counter to count up to.
I built a beeper at a workplace that beeped every 15 minutes with a 4060. It was to track work and was a failure. After about a day of beeps every 15 minutes we all ignored the pulses as we had got used to them and filtered them out. Oh how we laughed.
