When you work with tiny things on the regular, they start to seem normal-sized to your hands and eyes. Then, if you work with even smaller packages, stuff like 0603 might as well be through-hole components.
[alnwlsn] is no stranger to the small, having worked almost exclusively with surface mount components for a few years now. Even so, they’ve built up an admirable stock of DIP chips, including the ATtiny84 DIP-14 that their incredible Simon game is built into.
How in the world did [alnwlsn] accomplish this? As you’ll see in the video after the break, the answer lies in milling, but with the motors disconnected and manually turning the knobs.
Soldering didn’t require anything special, just the usual suspects like a fine-tipped iron, an X-acto knife, some tweezers, and a few other things like a hot air gun for soldering fine wires to the leadframe. Oh, and of course, really steady hands, and lots of patience.
The 2024 Tiny Games Contest officially closed on Tuesday, September 10th. We’ll have the results out as soon as possible. Best of luck to all who entered!
5 thoughts on “2024 Tiny Games Contest: Spectacular Sub-Surface Simon”
“As you’ll see in the video after the break, the answer lies in milling, but with the motors disconnected and manually turning the knobs”
That’s still milling lol
If anything, that’s the normal way milling is done.
that’s amazingly ridiculous but when i read the headline i had something even more ridiculous in my mind…somehow there was a battery hidden in the chip and the chip itself could be dropped into water and some bizarre electrostatic / electrodynamic / electrolytic effect would cause it to have non-zero propulsion. just a chip submarine, moving through still water under its own control.
imagination is fun i guess
It’s the Simon Effect currently being tested by the U.S. Navy.
Highly classified, I’m surprised that Hackaday had access to it.
Great to be featured on Hackaday once again! Sometimes, the contests on here are just the right amount of motivation. We’ve all got those ideas that would be fun but just can’t seem to find the time for. Thanks for getting me into action, even if that was at 1:30AM the night before the contest deadline.
So far, my favorite!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)