QR codes are used just about everywhere now, for checking into venues, ordering food, or just plain old advertising. But what about data storage? It’s hardly efficient, but if you want to store your files in a ridiculous paper format—there’s a way to do that, too!
QR-Backup was developed by [za3k], and is currently available as a command-line Linux tool only. It takes a file or files, and turns them into a “paper backup”—a black-and white PDF file full of QR codes that’s ready to print. That’s legitimately the whole deal—you run the code, generate the PDF, then print the file. That piece of paper is now your backup. Naturally, qr-backup works in reverse, too. You can use a scanner or webcam to recover your files from the printed page.
Currently, it achieves a storage density of 3KB/page, and [za3k] says backups of text in the single-digit megabyte range are “practical.” You can alternatively print smaller, denser codes for up to 130 KB/page.
Is it something you’ll ever likely need? No. Is it super neat and kind of funny? Yes, very much so.
We’ve seen some other neat uses for QR codes before, too—like this printer that turns digital menus into paper ones. If you’ve got your own nifty uses for these attractive squares, let us know!
10 thoughts on “Back Up Your Data On Paper With Lots Of QR Codes”
I vaguely remember (years and years ago) seeing an advertisement or a website for a software product that turned your files into barcodes, which you could then fax (!) to other people. They could then scan the pages and reconstruct the files. But when I’ve tried to find this since I’ve never been able to. Does anyone else remember this?
Was that the Cauzin Softstrip? I remember what you’re describing, and I seem to recall it having a name like “softstrip”. The dates line up.
https://wikipedia.org/wiki/Cauzin_Softstrip
Anyone else remember back in the mid/late 1980s, when magazines would have “scan-able code listings” that were in what amounted to a “2-d bar code”? It wasn’t the QR code we know today, but it was similar and had comparable density.
I remember radio shack and their quecat
I screen printed a QR code on a T-shirt for a friend of mine. He got a taker or two while out shopping.
I wonder how many people have QR code tattoos. I might get one with my contact information when I get old enough to forget where I live.
Supposedly a QR code isn’t readable if more than 30% of it is missing, so maybe make his/hers charms that each have half of a QR code capturing a wedding vow or something privately shared. They could be pretty small if laser engraved.
Pretty sure that depends on how much redundancy you put into the QR code in the first place.
At lest the QR code plugin for NP++ I’m using let’s you choose that.
This reminds me of a scene from an episode of the series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex that had someone trying to read a page full of encoded text with their cybernetic enhanced eyes and brain implants and being stopped by the printed page being encrypted. This app could make for some unique cyberpunk cosplay props.
Or just like the fictional show it could be utter bullshit solved by technology you already own 10+ years ago
I wonder how much data could be packed into one page printed on a typical laser printer with a 2D barcode that’s optimized for storing larger amounts of data than a QR code.
A single standard issue qr code can hold 3KB per code and now we are expected to be excided by 3KB per printed page? Really?
