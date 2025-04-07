Using USB for powering devices is wonderful, as it frees us from a tangle of incompatible barrel & TRS connectors, not to mention a veritable gaggle of proprietary power connectors. The unfortunate side-effect of this is that the obvious thing to do with power connectors is to introduce splitters, which can backfire horribly, especially since USB-C and USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) were introduced. The [Quiescent Current] channel on YouTube recently went over the ways in which these handy gadgets can literally turn your USB-powered devices into a smoldering pile of ashes.
Much like Qualcomm’s Quick Charge protocols, USB-PD negotiates higher voltages with the power supply, after which this same voltage will be provided to any device that’s tapped into the power supply lines of the USB connector. Since USB-C has now also taken over duties like analog audio jacks, this has increased the demand for splitters, but these introduce many risks. Unless you know how these splitters are wired inside, your spiffy smartphone may happily negotiate 20V that will subsequently fry a USB-powered speaker that was charging off the same splitter.
In the video only a resistor and LED were sacrificed to make the point, but in a real life scenario the damage probably would be significantly more expensive.
4 thoughts on “Why USB-C Splitters Can Cause Magic Smoke Release”
What an absolutely hilarious problem, truly shotgun to your own foot worthy.
Why not just stick 5K1 on the CC1 and CC2 lines and be done with it? Again, I’m no expert on USB-PD et al, but that seems like the simplest way to get 5V from a host
A few seconds of thinking more and I have the answer. Doh!
You can’t have the CC lines of all ports connected together or someone will negotiate a higher voltage
I hope this could not happen with a proper hub?
In theory a hub should either refuse to use higher voltages at all or have negotiated voltage for every output individually (or possibly some mix of the two where you are either on the 5V only dumb side or on one of the individually controlled ones). I have a few hubs on my desk with 2 or 3 QC3/PD standard supporting ports but the rest are just dumb 5V for instance.
But I’d be willing to bet many hub’s won’t handle all the possible cases they will get used in properly especially if they are the cheap ones. Though even if they were developed with the intention of working properly as its just too stupid of a standard full of weird edge cases that will trip you up… Usually edge cases in which you the user have no control or way to know what will happen in advanced either, so will get whatever you get – like your laptop charging your powerbank instead of the other way around…
