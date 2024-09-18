If you cut your teeth on Z-80 assembly and have dabbled in other assembly languages, you might not find much mystery in creating programs using the next best thing to machine code. However, if you have only used high level languages, assembly can be somewhat daunting. [Shikaan] has an introductory article aimed to get you started at the “hello world” level of x86-64 assembly language. The second part is already up, too, and covers control structures.
You can argue that you may not need to know assembly language these days, and we’ll admit it’s certainly not as important as it used to be. However, there are unusual cases where you really need either the performance or the small footprint, which is only possible in assembly language. What’s more, it is super useful to be able to read assembly from your high-level tools when something goes wrong.
Of course, one of the problems is that each assembly language is different. For example, knowing that the x86 assembly doesn’t completely transfer to ARM instructions. However, in most cases, the general concepts apply, and it is usually fairly easy to learn your second, third, or fourth instruction set.
We’ve had our own tutorials on this topic. You can also debate if you should learn assembly first or wait, although in this case, the audience is people who waited.
2 thoughts on “From High Level Language To Assembly”
I don’t know about others, but I found compilers to be pretty darn optimised now.
Bear in mind that I’m not a coder by trade, so no expert by any means, but last time I wrote some inline asm was in Turbo Delphi to try optimising the calculation of whether a point is member of a fractal set. First few attempts were SLOWER than Pascal compiled code, and it took me a couple of hours optimising before I started being faster in asm, and then the gain was only marginal. So if people don’t bother, I can understand.
Also, not great for people who want to write platform independent code obviously.
Then again, some others might have examples were asm did make a significant improvement, presumably because they write a large chunk of code in asm, and they are just much better than me (I never learnt asm, and my programming teaching was very sparse as a mech eng).
Yeah, this is my experience. And I am a software engineer by trade. Even if you are in the need of more optimized code, you don’t take assembly, but use compiler intrinsics and still leverage the vast intelligence of the compiler about register allocation and instruction reordering.
Only times I’ve need ASM is for some really low level things, usually solved with one or two lines of inline ASM.
(Note: This is for modern machines, if you go to vintage hardware, the compilers aren’t as good as handling with that. SDCC vs asm Z80 can make a huge difference)
