Ask Hackaday: Learn Assembly First, Last, Or Never?

A few days ago, I ran into an online post where someone pointed out the book “Learn to Program with Assembly” and asked if anyone had ever learned assembly language as a first programming language. I had to smile because, if you are a certain age, your first language may well have been assembly, even if it was assembly for machines that never existed.
Of course, that was a long time ago. It is more likely, these days, if you are over 40, you might have learned BASIC first. Go younger, and you start skewing towards Java, Javascript, or even C. It got me thinking, though: should people learn assembly, and if so, when?
I’m no stranger to assembly languages, but I’m not sure I know a modern and defensible answer to this question. You can find plenty of tutorials, of course (including some from me). There are plenty of cases where a few lines of embedded assembly can make a big difference in a program. Debugging a bad compiler can also require assembly chops. So it seems that at least some people still need to learn assembly. That leaves the question of when to learn it and, as a corollary, who needs to learn it.
My traditional answer would be that everyone should learn it as soon as possible. But that could be because that’s how I did it years ago. I’m not convinced that’s the right answer for everyone today. However, I’ll make my case.
The Case for Early
If you are satisfied writing code to validate zipcodes in Javascript, you probably don’t need to learn assembly. But if you want to really be a top programmer, you are going to have to confront it sooner or later. Learning it early has some benefits. If you understand what’s really going on at the CPU level, a pointer in C doesn’t seem like a tough concept. Being able to look at the output from a compiler and understand what it means is often illuminating when you are trying to learn something new.
However…
The only problem is that modern assembly language is difficult. CPU instruction sets are strange, and there are issues with CPUs that do out-of-order execution. Then there is relocatable code and other details that are easy to trip on and not very useful to know much about.
So there are two ways to go. First, pick an older CPU. Something like the Z80, the 1802, or the 6502 isn’t that hard to learn, and there are a ton of resources available. Don’t have any hardware like that? Who cares? Use an emulator. You can probably even find some that run in the browser and have excellent debugging capabilities not available in the real hardware. I’ve programmed on dozens of CPUs, and they are all pretty similar. Given the oddness of the 1802, I might not recommend it even though I love it myself. It is, on the other hand, very simple to learn. The PDP-8 or PDP-11 are other good candidates, although some of how minicomputers do things are rarely seen today.
Or, pick a machine that doesn’t exist. Most of these were made for learning, so that’s a plus, and many of them also have modern emulators. If you were to pick one, I’d suggest Mix. The books from Knuth are classic and use Mix. They influenced everyone, so you’ll see echoes of Knuth’s ideas in every computer system you ever touch. (That isn’t a quantum computer, at least.)
Just don’t go too far back. Programming the EDSAC, TUTAC, or the 4004 is probably not representative of modern computing at all. Honestly, none of these CPUs are. But they can help set the stage for tackling more advanced processors if needed. Like the old adage: You have to crawl before you walk, and walk before you run.
The Case for Late
You could easily argue the other side, too. Maybe assembly language makes more sense once you understand why you need pointers to make linked lists and why conditional jumping is a thing. If you’ve been programming for a while, some ideas like hex numbers and addresses might already be familiar.
Probably the wrong time to learn it, though, is when you have an intractable bug, and you suspect the compiler is optimizing your code incorrectly. Or at the midnight hour before a deadline when you need to shave that extra little bit from your code.
What Do You Think?
This is, after all, “Ask Hackaday,” so tell us what you think in the comments. Make your case for why no one needs to learn assembly. Or tell us your opinion about the best processor to learn. Learn in the browser? We don’t suggest WebAssembly, but maybe you disagree. What are the best online resources and books? What’s your favorite story about that time that knowing assembly saved the day?
(Digital rain effect from [Rezmason]’s generator.)
12 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Learn Assembly First, Last, Or Never?”
Yes definitely learn a little bit of assembly the efficiency of coding is amazingly fast. I remember fondly the ZX81
I’m biased by my background, but I would say fairly early.
Learn any language (it pretty doesn’t matter what, back in high school they used Basic to good effect). Then learn about algorithms, what they are, how to think about them, how to evaluate them (Big O notation for complexity and how fixed overhead can matter more for small tasks). included in this, spend tome on algorithms that are now simple functions in most languages like the different ways to sort a list (and different list types, etc.
Then learn assembly so you can understand what’s really going on under the covers, what sorts of things the hardware can actually do, and what you have to build from.
Then go on to other languages, databases, networking, etc
When I learned programming you didnt get a choice: it was assembler or wiring up your 407 to do limited accounting on a set of very sorted hollerith cards if you weren’t in a place that used union keypunchers.
I am following Casey Muratori’s “Computer, Enhace!” series, and he uses straight x86 assembly for learning purposes. The jump from 8086 to modern x86 cpus is not that step and you end up with a faily good understanding of the architecture, good enough to read dissasemblies and follow what the compiler is doing.
I learned Macro-11 after taking the standard (for the time), languages in college: Fortran, COBOL, and BAL-360. So, not first, but pretty early. I later learned a number of other assembly languages. I have to say that as a professional developer knowing assembly has helped me many times with such things as debugging, and optimizations.
Assembler on ISAs with 5000 opcodes isn’t fun any more. But one should gt a gist of what’s going on inside the CPU. Even a step deeper than assembler. Start playing around with Verilog and a small CPU design.
https://8bitworkshop.com
The only assembly i wrote was for a univac. The assembly class. in college. But I had to sortra understand 8088/8086 back when debugging C mean using ADB. To find slow code you printed your C code with the generated assembly.
I want to learn 6502 for the hell of it, or program a HP calculator.
For me, it was FORTRAN first, followed by assembly for the CDC Cyber 6400.
You really can’t call yourself a hacker if you aren’t familiar with assembly for at least one processor. You don’t need to be fluent, but you don’t really understand a computer without getting a grasp of the assembly level. I have lost count myself — MC68000, ARM, x86, z80, 6502, sparc, and no doubt others I forget.
Although I learned BASIC first, I got into 6502, 6802 and 68000 assembly fairly soon after that. It greatly helped me to understand pointers in Pascal and C. For that reason alone I think it is still good to learn assembly (though not necessarily for any Intel processor, those are just weird and confusing).
We may be the same age.
Yup, basic on a timeshare system in jr.high.
6502 and 1802 assembly at home, then 8085 at college.
Z80 and 68000 assembly at home, pascal, C and pl/1 in college.
Learning different architectures helps in knowing why RISC vs. CISC arguments made sense.
I taught myself assembly first when I was a teen so I could program some pic16f84’s I got as free samples from microchip. I moved on to c within a year or two of that. Fast forward a few years and freshman year of undergrad I took a course in java and then in my 3rd or 4th year took bruce land’s course on embedded microcontroller programming. In grad school though I ended up mostly doing a lot of simulations in matlab, daq stuff in labview, and a mix of dsp/real time fpga hardware in the loop stuff. Now I work in medical devices designing embedded hardware and writing firmware.
I learned machine code before I learned assembly, simply because I has no access to any documentation. Which made learning my very first assembly language pure joy – It was so much easier. But of course with access to documentation, I did not have access to an assembler so I still had to translate from assembly into machine code by hand. I ended up learned about seven flavours of assembly for various architectures. Next was LISP, followed by Pascal (It was horrible). I think that C was next and it brought back back happy memories of assembly language, but was so much easier, it was a pure pleasure to learn C. And then I think I learned B.A.S.I.C. (Beginner’s All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code), which was just weird compared to everything else I has learned up until then. I ended up learning about 30 computer languages and stopped. My go to Language has always been C, nearly all the power of assembly language if you think about what you are doing.
In saying the above I am now thinking about “At Last The 1948 Show – The Four Yorkshiremen Sketch” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKHFZBUTA4k
