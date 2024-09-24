Little Pharma On The Prairie

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first — in his DEFCON 32 presentation, [Dr. Mixæl Laufer] shared quite a bit of information on how individuals can make and distribute various controlled substances. This cuts out pharmaceutical makers, who have a history of price-gouging and discontinuing recipes that hurt their bottom line. We predict that the comment section will be incendiary, so if your best argument is, “People are going to make bad drugs, so no one should get to have this,” please disconnect your keyboard now. You would not like the responses anyway.
Let’s talk about the device instead of policy because this is an article about an incredible machine that a team of hackers made on their own time and dime. The reactor is a motorized mixing vessel made from a couple of nested Mason jars, surrounded by a water layer fed by hot and cold reservoirs and cycled with water pumps. Your ingredients come from three syringes and three stepper-motor pumps for accurate control. The brains reside inside a printable case with a touchscreen for programming, interaction, and alerts.
It costs around $300 USD to build a MicroLab, and to keep it as accessible as possible, it can be assembled without soldering. Most of the cost goes to a Raspberry Pi and three peristaltic pumps, but if you shop around for the rest of the parts, you can deflate that price tag significantly. The steps are logical, broken up like book chapters, and have many clear pictures and diagrams. If you want to get fancy, there is room to improvise and personalize. We saw many opportunities where someone could swap out components, like power supplies, for something they had lying in a bin or forego the 3D printing for laser-cut boards. The printed pump holders spell “HACK” when you disassemble them, but we would have gone with extruded aluminum to save on filament.
Several times [Mixæl] brings up the point that you do not have to be a chemist to operate this any more than you have to be a mechanic to drive a car. Some of us learned about SMILES (Simplified Molecular Input Line Entry System) from this video, and with that elementary level of chemistry, we feel confident that we could follow a recipe, but maybe for something simple first. We would love to see a starter recipe that combines three sodas at precise ratios to form a color that matches a color swatch, so we know the machine is working correctly; a “calibration cocktail,” if you will.
If you want something else to tickle your chemistry itch, check out our Big Chemistry series or learn how big labs do automated chemistry.
9 thoughts on “Little Pharma On The Prairie”
Pretty cool, chemistry hacks are often not as visible as other kinds. And he is right that chemistry does seem less accessible.
Keep the politics away though. I don’t care about the pricing, policy, legality, whatever. I don’t think he should have been calling people.
Neat! We made aspirin at A-level, wasn’t particularly hard.
I’ve not watched the video but it’d be interesting to know what steps they’ve taken around verifying what it produces – that was a key step of our aspirin production.
Obviously need to check the reaction has gone as planned (wrong temperature can often produce a different result), that there’s no contamination or precursors left, etc.
We did a simple check on our aspirin with a titration of some kind if I remember; previous groups had managed to get their produce tested professionally for purity, and accurately dosed.
Also if the idea is that a “non-mechanic” can use it, seems like it’d benefit from some checks that the input chemicals are the correct ones in the correct hoppers…
It’s not really an issue for the production of illegal drugs – people who want to cook meth can find out how – the big issue is ensuring that it’s correctly producing what you thought. Given how bad most non-techies are at recognising when their inkjets aren’t printing correctly, I think it might need some heavy failsafes!
You missed out – we made alcohol at A-level and tested it by drinkng it! I don’t suppose they do that these days.
We also played with mercury balls in our hands, I don’t suppose they do that these days either!
In high school we let the kids distill wine (fortified with some denatured alcohol) in groups of a couple of students, each with a proper lab distillation setup with thermometer etc.
After the distillation, they have to clean up their work bench, pour the distillate on their bench, and light it.
If it is flammable, they did a good job. Some don’t understand when to stop distilling, and then they get something too dilute to be flammable. If their friends’ distillate is flammable and their own is not, they quickly learn why it is so important to follow the instructions.
It should be obvious that the kids love it. Moonshine and fire! Obviously they don’t get to drink it. Not that they want to – the residue (cheap shitty gluhwein, just now without alcohol) is re-used time and time again for each class that year, with some fresh denatured alcohol added each time. It does not smell particularly attractive.
Mercury is definitely a no go area. Just recently somewhere in my country a teacher showed mercury, and dropped it. Beads were everywhere and kids tracked them throughout a large part of the building because of insufficient cleanup – which now turned into a very expensive professional full inspection and cleanup by a hazmat company. It already wasn’t used at my school, but this made the folks in charge even more certain to never fool around with mercury in class.
The main problem I see with this is that so few syntheses are one-pot..
“People are going to make bad drugs, so no one should get to have this. … You would not like the response”.
Okay, but if you are going to make a bold statement, you really should back it up, so…
“People will do bad things, so this should not be allowed” is said about so many things today and really though-out history, from guns to speech, radio, computers., etc. maybe we should just stop telling people what they can and can’t do or say.
“maybe we should just stop telling people what they can and can’t do or say.”
Where’s the fun in that?
B^)
Note that the four thieves vinegar collective was banned from Youtube quite a while back. This vid is a Defcon vid.
The 4TVC videos are hosted over on peertube: https://kolektiva.media/c/4thievesvinegarcollective/videos
