2024 Hackaday Supercon Workshop Tickets Go On Sale Now

Our workshop ticket sales go live today at 8 AM PDT! If you’re coming to Supercon, and you’re interested, go get your workshop ticket before they all sell out!

There will be a change to this year’s workshop ticket limits. We heard our community’s feedback, and in the spirit of giving as many people as possible the opportunity to enjoy a workshop, we are limiting sign up to one workshop per attendee. If there are extra tickets by October 18th, we will allow folks to sign up for additional workshops.

If you register for more than one workshop we will refund you the ticket for the others based on the timestamp that you registered for each ticket (leaving only the ticket for the first workshop you registered for). We hope everyone understands our goal is to allow more people to experience a Supercon workshop due to limited space.

Adam McCombs and Isabel Burgos

Hands on with an Electron Microscope Price: $40.00 This workshop will teach you how to become an electron microscope knob turner, starting with basic principles and which fields you are actually manipulating in the column. We will also cover sample preparation and considerations, so bring something you want to examine! Anool Mahidharia

Blinky Con Badge requires no soldering! Price: $15.00 Conference badges have become incredibly complex over the years. This workshop will turn the clock back to a simpler time by showcasing a design that can be assembled quickly with simple components and zero soldering.

Jazmin Hernandez

It Matter(s)! Learn to use the Arduino Matter Price: $10.00 This workshop will teach attendees how to use the Arduino Nano Matter in conjunction with the IoT cloud. It will also cover the basics of Matter protocol and how to connect devices. Beginners are welcome, there’s no prior experience required! Matt Venn

Tiny Tapeout Price: $60.00 In this workshop, you will get the opportunity to design and manufacture your own design on an ASIC! You will learn the basics of digital logic, how semiconductors are designed and made, how to use an online digital design tool to build and simulate a simple design, and how to create the GDS files for manufacture on the open-source Sky130 PDK. Participants will have the option to submit their designs to be manufactured on the next shuttle as part of the Tiny Tapeout project.