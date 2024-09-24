2024 Hackaday Supercon Workshop Tickets Go On Sale Now

Our workshop ticket sales go live today at 8 AM PDT! If you’re coming to Supercon, and you’re interested, go get your workshop ticket before they all sell out!
There will be a change to this year’s workshop ticket limits. We heard our community’s feedback, and in the spirit of giving as many people as possible the opportunity to enjoy a workshop, we are limiting sign up to one workshop per attendee. If there are extra tickets by October 18th, we will allow folks to sign up for additional workshops.
If you register for more than one workshop we will refund you the ticket for the others based on the timestamp that you registered for each ticket (leaving only the ticket for the first workshop you registered for). We hope everyone understands our goal is to allow more people to experience a Supercon workshop due to limited space.
And of course, you can’t join in the workshops at Supercon without coming to Supercon. So get your tickets now if you haven’t already.
Hands on with an Electron Microscope
Price: $40.00
This workshop will teach you how to become an electron microscope knob turner, starting with basic principles and which fields you are actually manipulating in the column. We will also cover sample preparation and considerations, so bring something you want to examine!
It Matter(s)! Learn to use the Arduino Matter
Price: $10.00
This workshop will teach attendees how to use the Arduino Nano Matter in conjunction with the IoT cloud. It will also cover the basics of Matter protocol and how to connect devices. Beginners are welcome, there’s no prior experience required!
Tiny Tapeout
Price: $60.00
In this workshop, you will get the opportunity to design and manufacture your own design on an ASIC! You will learn the basics of digital logic, how semiconductors are designed and made, how to use an online digital design tool to build and simulate a simple design, and how to create the GDS files for manufacture on the open-source Sky130 PDK. Participants will have the option to submit their designs to be manufactured on the next shuttle as part of the Tiny Tapeout project.
Introduction to Zephyr: Demystifying Device Drivers
Price: $20.00
This workshop is designed for embedded engineers who are new to the Zephyr OS and are interested in exploring how it can be used for building next-generation embedded applications. Participants will gain hands-on experience with Zephyr OS, including initial setup, toggling pins with existing libraries, and creating custom device drivers. (Shawn’s workshop is sponsored by DigiKey.)
Mini Robot Jam. Build Hard. Drive Hard.
Price: $20.00
Participants will be given a neat kit of tiny robot parts, and a garage of materials and sensors to build their sweetest ride. Learn how to make the RP2350 at its heart rock ‘n’ roll in MicroPython. Participants will pit their robot against obstacles to see how well their code works in real life. (Paul’s workshop is sponsored by DigiKey.)
8 thoughts on “2024 Hackaday Supercon Workshop Tickets Go On Sale Now”
Paul Beech: Mini Robot is not showing up in the ticket choices. I would have chosen that, but had to choose another. :(
Same here. I signed up for another workshop, but I would have chosen Mini Robot. Are DigiKey workshops out of regular issue?
Must have forgotten to add an external pull-down on that RP2350.
This is how robot takeovers happen.
Think i’ll spend this morning building a robot to press refresh on the eventbrite page.
If you refresh the page Paul’s workshop is there now.
Aaaand now they’re available :-)
Mini Robot Jam tickets are now live!
