Most of us have made paper airplanes at one time or another, but rather than stopping at folded paper, [VirgileC] graduated to 3D printing them out of PLA. Then the obvious question is: can you cast one in cement? The answer is yes, you can, but note that the question was not: can a cement plane fly? The answer to that is no, it can’t.
Of course, you could use this to model things other than non-flying airplanes. The key is using alginate, a natural polymer derived from brown seaweed, to form the mold. The first step was to suspend the PLA model in a flowerpot with the holes blocked. Next, the flowerpot gets filled with alginate.
After a bit, you can remove the PLA from the molding material by cutting it and then reinserting it into the flower pot. However, you don’t want it to dry out completely as it tends to deform. With some vibration, you can fill the entire cavity with cement.
The next day, it was possible to destroy the alginate mold and recover the cement object inside. However, the cement will still be somewhat wet, so you’ll want to let the part dry further.
Usually, we see people print the mold directly using flexible filament. If you don’t like airplanes, maybe that’s a sign.
6 thoughts on “That’ll Go Over Like A Cement Airplane”
“can a cement plane fly? The answer to that is no, it can’t.”
At first they it sounded like quiet murmurings, then loud voices, but very soon it became obvious what every nerd on the planet was chanting in unison: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.
Sure you can make a cement plane fly. It will glide about as well as the space shuttle though.
Mythbusters already did it.
Obviously, this is just a problem of scale. Needs more plane.
I would say, it needs less plane. Volume is cubic, surface area is square. So the smaller you get, the easier it is to make something fly.
That, or add a jet engine, anything can fly with a big enough jet engine.
