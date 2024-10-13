Hackaday Links: October 13, 2024

So far, food for astronauts hasn’t exactly been haute cuisine. Freeze-dried cereal cubes, squeezable tubes filled with what amounts to baby food, and meals reconstituted with water from a fuel cell don’t seem like meals to write home about. And from the sound of research into turning asteroids into astronaut food, things aren’t going to get better with space food anytime soon. The work comes from Western University in Canada and proposes that carbonaceous asteroids like the recently explored Bennu be converted into edible biomass by bacteria. The exact bugs go unmentioned, but when fed simulated asteroid bits are said to produce a material similar in texture and appearance to a “caramel milkshake.” Having grown hundreds of liters of bacterial cultures in the lab, we agree that liquid cultures spun down in a centrifuge look tasty, but if the smell is any indication, the taste probably won’t live up to expectations. Still, when a 500-meter-wide chunk of asteroid can produce enough nutritionally complete food to sustain between 600 and 17,000 astronauts for a year without having to ship it up the gravity well, concessions will likely be made. We expect that this won’t apply to the nascent space tourism industry, which for the foreseeable future will probably build its customer base on deep-pocketed thrill-seekers, a group that’s not known for its ability to compromise on creature comforts.

Speaking of billionaires, there’s been a lot of buzz in the news lately about using small modular nuclear reactors to power things like cryptocurrency mines and AI data centers. We suspect this trend has as much to do with tech-bro street cred as it does with saving the planet from the extreme power requirements of these endeavors. But as cool as it would be to put on a black turtleneck and cut the ribbon at the first nuke-powered server farm, how much cooler would it be to break a bottle of champagne on the prow of your very own nuclear-powered superyacht? Cool enough, apparently, that none other than Lloyd’s Register, the storied maritime and shipping concern that started in a London coffeehouse in 1760, is starting to think about what nuclear power means to the maritime world, especially for commercial shipping but also for the ultimate in pleasure craft. While it’s true that nuclear-powered vessels have been plying the seas for the better part of a century now, the factors that justify the massive up-front expense have so far limited the viable use cases to nation-states looking to project power and with the ability to create unlimited amounts of money at will. The need for a yacht that can cruise the world ocean for years on end without refueling isn’t clear, but perhaps that’s missing the point. After all, we’ve already seen a tech billionaire build a company to make rockets so he can go to Mars, so it’s not unthinkable that some billionaire will take his yacht nuclear just for the flex.

For various reasons, we’ve done a lot of articles on space topics over the years, despite the fact that getting the technical details that we assume our readers crave as much as we do isn’t easy. One resource we’ve come to depend on is Gunter’s Space Page, which is a treasure trove of information on just about everything that’s ever gone into space, including the stuff that tried but didn’t make it. This is one of those no-nonsense sites that doesn’t have a lot of cruft messing things up and just serves up the details you need. Want to see every launch in 1982? Need a list of everyone who has ever flown to space? Gunter has you covered. Fair warning, though; there are plenty of rabbit holes to fall down on this site, as well as Gunter’s other sites on US Navy ships and steam locomotives.

And finally, another indispensable resource is Grant Sanderson’s wonderful “3Blue1Brown,” a YouTube channel dedicated to showing how math works. There’s plenty of crossover between demographics for Hackaday and 3B1B, so chances are good that you’ve seen Grant’s amazing work, and if you’re like us, you’ve wondered exactly how he goes about creating those wonderful animations. Well, wonder no more — this in-depth video dives into Manim, the custom math animation library Grant created to make his signature look. If you’ve ever wondered what’s going on behind the scenes with such fascinating videos as how complex Fourier series can draw anything or why pi hides inside the collisions of bouncing blocks, you need to check this one out.