If you’ve ever had to suffer through a call tree and a 9,000 hour wait on hold to cancel a subscription, we have good news for you if you live in the United States. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has just finalized a rule that will “make it as easy for consumers to cancel their enrollment as it was to sign up.”
The announcement of the proposed rule came in March 2023 and was followed up by 16,000 comments from the public. Complaints to the agency about negative option and recurring subscription services have been rising from 42 per day in 2021 to 70 per day in 2024.
Commission Chair Lina M. Khan says, “The FTC’s rule will end these tricks and traps, saving Americans time and money. Nobody should be stuck paying for a service they no longer want.”
The rule will take effect 180 days after entering the Federal Register. If you’re curious about other ways we can hold tech companies accountable, Cory Doctorow has some ideas.
4 thoughts on ““Click To Cancel” Coming Soon”
And now the EU… Should be exactly like that. Sale line picks up witin 1 second so the support line. Sale line connects you to person so the support line. Similar for online service 1 click to buy – 1 click to resign
I tend to favor less restrictions on business, but this is a good rule that ends deceptive and predatory tactics.
This is what Apple have been offering for in-app subscriptions, which is why Apple users prefer to buy in-app subscriptions. All your subscriptions listed clearly in one place, with clear info on price and renewal dates, and a quick and reliable cancel.
Whilst companies have been complaining about Apple taking a fee for subscriptions, the easy cancel option is probably what hurts them most.
This is a great bit of legislation, and just the type of thing the EU should be doing, instead of the stupid stuff they are doing. And hopefully the law is clear about what constitutes an easy cancel, so there’s no EU-style crap over companies complying with the law but still being fined because the law didn’t say what they meant it to.
Yes, as an Apple user, I really like their subscription management. So easy to see and cancel. It is so good that it must be hurting businesses :D
Also you can cancel things way before the actual subscription ends and still it to the last day.
