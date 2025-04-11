Would-be spooks and spies, take note: this one-transistor FM transmitter is a circuit you might want to keep in mind for your bugging needs. True, field agents aren’t likely to need to build their own equipment, but how cool a spy would you be if you could?
Luckily, you won’t need too many parts to recreate [Ciprian (YO6DXE)]’s project, most of which could be found in a decently stocked junk bin, or even harvested from e-waste. On the downside, the circuit is pretty fussy, with even minor component value changes causing a major change in center frequency. [Ciprian] had to do a lot of fiddling to get the frequency in the FM band, particularly with the inductor in the LC tank circuit. Even dropping battery voltage shifted the frequency significantly, which required a zener diode to address.
[Ciprian] ran a few tests and managed to get solid copy out to 80 meters range, which is pretty impressive for such a limited circuit. The harmonics, which extend up into the ham bands and possibly beyond, are a bit of a problem; while those could be addressed with a low-pass filter, in practical terms, the power of this little fellow is probably low enough to keep you from getting into serious trouble. Still, it’s best not to push your luck.
While you’re trying your hand at one-transistor circuits, you might want to try [Ciprian]’s one-transistor CW transceiver next.
6 thoughts on “Brush Up On Your Trade Craft With This Tiny FM Bug”
This was the first electronics project I ever did as a kid. So nice to see it pop back up nearly 35 years on.
Same here…
Finally led to a ham license and a good job in RF-business.
Everything done right.
i still have the matchbox somewhere with my version, powered from a single AA. from a distance undistinguished from a normal one.
These are fun little circuits but “tiny”?
Heck, I was building FM bugs “ugly style” that were less than half that size 35 years ago
Wonder just how small it could be made with SMD parts… (Adds yet another project that will never be completed to the list)
Hi, I think the biggest part was or is the battery (button cell).
Also, I’d imagine using field-effect transistors probably was a thing in the 70s/80s, too.
I came up with the ‘Mark 2’ version. This one uses a 13.5MHz crystal from a broken Sony Vaio NFC module, and also does stereo as well. Small enough to fit inside a headphone jack with a 3mm stub sticking out.
It is slightly more complicated but doesn’t need a battery as draws power from the headphone output.
