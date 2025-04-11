Audio Effects Applied To Text

If you are a visual thinker, you might enjoy [AIHVHIA’s] recent video, which shows the effect of applying audio processing to text displayed on an oscilloscope. The video is below.

Of course, this presupposes you have some way to display text on an oscilloscope. Audio driving the X and Y channels of the scope does all the work. We aren’t sure exactly how he’s doing that, but we suspect it is something like Osci-Render.

Does this have any value other than art? It’s hard to say. Perhaps the effect of panning audio on text might give you some insight into your next audio project. Incidentally, panning certainly did what you would expect it to do, as did the pass filters. But some of the effects were a bit surprising. We still want to figure out just what’s happening with the wave folder.

If text isn’t enough for you, try video. Filtering that would probably be pretty entertaining, too. If you want to try your own experiments, we bet you could do it all — wave generation and filtering — in GNU Radio.