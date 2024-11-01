Keyboards! They’ve been almost universally made out of plastic since the dawn of the microcomputer era. Meanwhile, wood is a rather desirable material and it lends itself rather well to touch-heavy human interface devices. As [ProcessX] shows us, though, it can take quite a bit of work to fabricate a keyboard entirely out of this material.
The video shows us the construction of a Japanese wooden keyboard from Hacoa, which retails for around $1000 USD. The video shows us how the wooden housing is produced from start to finish, beginning with the selection of some fine walnut. From there, we get to see how the frame is routed out and machined, along with the more delicate work to create all the keycaps out of wood, too. They’re laser engraved to give them high-quality markings that will last the test of time. What we don’t see is the construction of the electronics—it appears that’s handled separately, and the wooden frame and keycaps are then assembled around the otherwise complete existing keyboard.
It’s nice to see what it takes to produce commercial-quality parts like this out of wood. We’ve seen other wooden keyboard builds before, too.
[Thanks to John for the tip!]
4 thoughts on “Producing An Exquisite Wooden Keyboard”
adding to my future project list.
It looks very nice when it’s new. How clean does it look after two years of usage, especially the laser engravings?
I under that the Japanese take pride in their woodworking, like many of their trades each has their own jargon not taught in regular schools, but a person with moderate woodworking skills and a laser engraver could build a case and keycaps for less than $1K USD.
If this is a negative comment, so be it. My laser engraver (usedl) cost $50, bandsaw (used) $180, shellac -free at the county recycling center. But I will admit making wooden CapsLock, and NumLock LEDs is above my pay grade!
B^)
Has anyone ever made an all-wood (or bamboo, or similar material) manual typewriter? Any woodworkers out there willing to stand up and say “Challenge accepted!”?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)