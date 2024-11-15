Hackaday Podcast Episode 296: Supercon Wrapup With Tom And Al, The 3DP Brick Layering Controversy, And How To Weld In Space

In this episode you’ll get to hear not one, not two, but three Hackaday Editors! Now that the dust has mostly settled from the 2024 Hackaday Supercon, Al Williams joins Elliot and Tom to compare notes and pick out a few highlights from the event. But before that, the week’s discussion will cover the questionable patents holding back a promising feature for desktop 3D printers, a new digital book from NODE, and the surprisingly limited history of welding in space. You’ll also hear about the challenge of commercializing free and open source software, the finicky optics of the James Web Space Telescope, and the once exciting prospect of distributing software via pages of printed barcodes.

Direct MP3 download for offline, “easy” listening.

Episode 296 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congratulations to [Jon] for guessing this week’s sound, getting lucky with the 20-sided die, and for having the “most correct” answer to boot!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks: